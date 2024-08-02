Regan Smith wins silver medal in the 200-meter butterfly at the Paris Olympics

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith won her fourth Olympic silver medal on Thursday, finishing second to 17-year-old Canadian phenom Summer McIntosh in the 200-meter butterfly at the Paris Olympics.
It was her second silver medal in three days after coming behind her Australian rival Kaylee McKeown in the 100 backstroke on Tuesday.
But Smith, 22 and in her second Olympics, is not getting caught up in the color of medals anymore.
“To be honest I don’t want to think about what it means to win gold against silver,” she told reporters Thursday. “If you get too wrapped up in your head about that, you are never going to be happy. I want to be proud of myself regardless. It’s a cliche answer, but it is true.
“If this had happened three years ago, I would have been gutted and it would have affected my mental health for a long time. And it did.”
Smith won silver in this same race three years ago in the Tokyo Olympics, along with bronze in the 100 backstroke and a silver in the women’s medley relay.