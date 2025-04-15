The United States will be seeking its third consecutive gold medal in the IIHF World Junior Championship when the top under-20 men’s hockey tournament visits the Twin Cities this winter, and a familiar Minnesota name will be guiding Team USA.
U.S. General Manager John Vanbiesbrouck announced Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center that Gophers coach Bob Motzko will be coach of the Americans when they play at Xcel and 3M Arena at Mariucci from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2026.
Motzko, 64, will serve as head coach for Team USA in the world juniors for the third time after leading the Americans to the gold medal in Montreal and Toronto in 2017 and the bronze medal a year later in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Austin, Minn., native has led the Gophers to five NCAA tournament appearances, including two Frozen Fours, in his six years at Minnesota. The Gophers won a share of its third Big Ten regular-season title under Motzko before falling 5-4 in overtime to Massachusetts in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Team USA is coming off back-to-back gold medal performances for the first time with both teams coached by Denver’s David Carle. The United States won the 2024 tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, defeating the host Swedes 6-2 in the final. This year, the repeat came in Ottawa, Canada, as Team USA edged Finland 4-3 in overtime.
Motzko’s staff for Team USA in the 2026 tournament wasn’t immediately announced, but he has several experienced options with Minnesota ties. Steve Miller, Gophers associate head coach, has been an assistant for Team USA seven times in the world juniors and has four gold medals (2017, ’21, ’24 and ’25), one silver medal (2019) and one bronze medal (2018) to his credit.
St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson and Augustana coach Garrett Raboin, the former Gophers assistant from Detroit Lakes, Minn., also were on Carle’s staff for the 2024 and ’25 gold medal runs.