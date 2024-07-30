Three years and a day after winning an individual all-around Olympic gold medal, St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee now has a team gold medal to match.

On Tuesday, the U.S. women's gymnastics team earned Olympic gold in the team all-around competition in Paris. The path back to gold was what the world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles called a "redemption tour" when Minneapolis hosted the U.S. team trials in late June.

In Tokyo, Biles withdrew from the team competition with the twisties, a phenomenon when a gymnast's mind and body feel disconnected. Missing its leading scorer, gold-medal favorite U.S. snapped its streak of two straight games with a gold, earning silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

"I know we're stronger than what we showed in Tokyo and so I think it has to be for us because it can't be for anybody else," Biles said after the trials. "We do it for ourselves and for the love of the sport and the love for representing the U.S."

The redemption feels especially sweet since all four of the gymnasts that competed during the team final in Paris — Biles, Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey — represented the U.S. in Tokyo. Even with the addition of 16-year-old Hezley Rivera, this year's Olympic team was the oldest the women's program has fielded since 1952.

The trio of Chiles, Biles and Lee competed on beam, floor and uneven bars, while Lee swapped with Carey for vault. The U.S. leapt out to an early lead after the first rotation on vault and stayed atop the standings through all four events.

Italy won silver, finishing 5.802 points off the U.S. lead, with Brazil another 0.997 points back in third. Tokyo gold medalist Russia did not compete at this Olympics under restrictions of the International Olympic Committee after the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

After team trials in June, Lee admitted that, a year ago, she did not think she would be back at another Olympics, battling two kidney diseases while training and competing at Auburn University. Both Lee and Biles have been outspoken about the key role that therapy played in their journeys to Paris, and their journeys back to the top of the podium.

