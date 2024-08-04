Olympics

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith wins gold medal in women’s medley relay to cap Paris Olympics

Regan Smith helped the U.S. set a world record in the women’s medley relay, earning her fifth medal of the Paris Games and the eighth of her career.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

Star Tribune

August 4, 2024 at 6:00PM
United States' Gretchen Walsh, left, Lilly King and Regan Smith celebrate winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics on Sunday. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith capped her Paris Olympics by winning a gold medal with the United States’ women’s 4x100-meter medley relay on Sunday in the final event in the pool.

On her way to her fifth medal in Paris, Smith finally beat her Australian rival Kaylee McKeown, swimming the opening backstroke leg in 57.28, just missing her own world record by .15 seconds.

Breaststroker Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh on butterfly and Torri Huske on freestyle brought it home in a world-record time of 3:49.63. They beat Australia by nearly three and a half seconds. China won bronze.

The women’s relay had been won by the U.S. or Australia in the last nine Olympics.

By winning three medals at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, Smith was already a rare Minnesotan to win more than two in the same Games (she was joined by Suni Lee in that feat in 2021).

Smith now has eight career medals, making her the most decorated Minnesotan Summer Olympian. Lee has six and is going for her seventh on Monday.

Smith won three individual silver medals in Paris, in the 100 and 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly. She earned her first Olympic gold medal by swimming a preliminary heat of the mixed medley relay, which the U.S. won on Saturday. In Tokyo she took silver in the 200 butterfly and the women’s medley relay, and bronze in the 100 backstroke.

Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

See More

