Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith wins gold medal in women’s medley relay to cap Paris Olympics

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith capped her Paris Olympics by winning a gold medal with the United States’ women’s 4x100-meter medley relay on Sunday in the final event in the pool.
On her way to her fifth medal in Paris, Smith finally beat her Australian rival Kaylee McKeown, swimming the opening backstroke leg in 57.28, just missing her own world record by .15 seconds.
Breaststroker Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh on butterfly and Torri Huske on freestyle brought it home in a world-record time of 3:49.63. They beat Australia by nearly three and a half seconds. China won bronze.
The women’s relay had been won by the U.S. or Australia in the last nine Olympics.
By winning three medals at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, Smith was already a rare Minnesotan to win more than two in the same Games (she was joined by Suni Lee in that feat in 2021).
Smith now has eight career medals, making her the most decorated Minnesotan Summer Olympian. Lee has six and is going for her seventh on Monday.