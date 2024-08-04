Olympics

St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee wins bronze medal in uneven bars at Paris Olympics

Suni Lee, competing last, claimed her sixth career Olympic medal, repeating a bronze medal performance in uneven bars from the Tokyo Games.

By Naila-Jean Meyers

Star Tribune

August 4, 2024 at 3:49PM
Suni Lee, of the United States, smiles after winning the bronze medal during the women's artistic gymnastics individual uneven bars finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (Charlie Riedel/Associated Press)

Once again, St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee knew the score she needed to win an Olympic medal.

In Thursday’s women’s all-around final, as one of the last competitors on the floor exercise, Lee needed a 13.535 to clinch the bronze medal. She got a 13.666.

On Sunday in the uneven bar final, Lee was the last gymnast to perform. She needed higher than 14.767 to pass defending champion Nina Derwael of Belgium to claim the bronze. She hit a 14.800 to finish third in the event for the second straight Olympics.

Lee now has six career Olympic medals: two gold, one silver and three bronze. She is one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast.

View post on X

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour, the favorite because she had the highest potential score, won the gold medal with a 15.700. That was two-tenths of a point higher than silver medalist Qiu Qiyuan of China.

Qiu performed right before Nemour and nailed every element, garnering her highest score on the apparatus by far in Paris. Then Nemour, who is from France but is representing her father’s native country, had the crowd roaring for each move. And she too got her best score of the Olympics, tied for the highest score of the meet in any event.

“Watching her on bars is like watching a feather,” Lee said of Nemour. “She literally looks like a feather up there. She’s flying, she’s so light. It looks so good, and it’s so fast and so smooth.”

The bronze medal this time had a much different feel than the one Lee won for uneven bars in Tokyo. Three years ago, she was among the favorites and had been hoping for a gold. But her routine got off to a bad start, an early mistake forcing her to fight through the rest of it.

“This medal probably means more to me than the all-around gold medal did, because bars is my thing,” Lee said in 2021. “So to mess it up like this, I’m kind of sad about it.”

In Paris, Lee was not the favorite. She was in many ways just happy to be there, after struggling through two kidney ailments that derailed her training and her diet and had her worried her gymnastics career was over.

Of the gymnasts who reached the final, Lee had the fifth highest start value based on difficulty, 6.4. She had the third highest score in qualifying, behind Nemour and Qiu, both 17 and first-time Olympians, who had routines with 7.2 difficulty scores.

“I was really aiming for third place, because I really wanted Kaylia to win because she’s so incredible,” Lee told reporters Sunday. “It’s so cool to see everybody go up there and do the routines they were meant to do.”

Lee stated at the U.S. Olympic trials in Minneapolis in June that her goals were to win team gold (done), to return to the all-around final (done), finish in the top 3 again in bars (done), and win gold in the balance beam.

The balance beam final is Monday at 5:30 a.m. Central time.

Star Tribune staff writer Rachel Blount and the Associated Press contributed reporting.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the event. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.


Naila-Jean Meyers

Senior Assistant Sports Editor

Naila-Jean Meyers is the senior assistant sports editor at the Star Tribune. She previously worked at the New York Times, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Sporting News. 

See More

