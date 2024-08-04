St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee wins bronze medal in uneven bars at Paris Olympics

Once again, St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee knew the score she needed to win an Olympic medal.
In Thursday’s women’s all-around final, as one of the last competitors on the floor exercise, Lee needed a 13.535 to clinch the bronze medal. She got a 13.666.
On Sunday in the uneven bar final, Lee was the last gymnast to perform. She needed higher than 14.767 to pass defending champion Nina Derwael of Belgium to claim the bronze. She hit a 14.800 to finish third in the event for the second straight Olympics.
Lee now has six career Olympic medals: two gold, one silver and three bronze. She is one behind Shannon Miller for the second most by an American gymnast.
Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour, the favorite because she had the highest potential score, won the gold medal with a 15.700. That was two-tenths of a point higher than silver medalist Qiu Qiyuan of China.
Qiu performed right before Nemour and nailed every element, garnering her highest score on the apparatus by far in Paris. Then Nemour, who is from France but is representing her father’s native country, had the crowd roaring for each move. And she too got her best score of the Olympics, tied for the highest score of the meet in any event.