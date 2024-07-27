The first medal won by the United States at the Paris Olympics has a Minnesota connection.

Diver Sarah Bacon, a five-time NCAA champion for the Gophers from 2018 to 2022, won a silver medal Saturday with Kassidy Cook in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard event. Bacon and Cook, a two-time Olympian from Texas, train in Minneapolis with Gophers diving coach Wenbo Chen, who is with them in Paris.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China took gold with 337.68 points on five dives. Supported by boisterous family members wearing "Cook N Bacon" shirts, Bacon and Cook had 314.64 points, followed by Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Great Britain with 302.28 points.

China won seven of the eight diving events at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago and is aiming for a sweep this time. Chang and Chen duo also won gold in the last three world championships.

Bacon, an Indianapolis native, is the third Gophers diver to win an Olympic medal. Craig Lincoln was a bronze medalist in springboard in 1972, and Kelci Bryant, also coached by Chen, took silver in the synchronized springboard event in 2012.

Bacon just missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. She and Cook finished second at U.S. trials, missing out on the only American spot. Then Bacon finished third in the individual 3-meter springboard event, when the top two qualified for the Olympics.

She said she was planning to retire after the Tokyo Games, but not making the team "lit a fire" underneath her to keep competing.

Bacon, 27, qualified for both events in Paris and will compete in the individual 3-meter springboard event on Aug. 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.