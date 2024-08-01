Suni Lee bursts to bronze in Olympic women’s gymnastics all-around

Suni Lee stepped onto the floor mat for the final rotation of the Olympic women’s gymnastics all-around final in Paris on Thursday. She needed what commentator and former Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez called “the routine of her life” to leap up the standings and clinch a bronze medal.
Her 13.533 on floor had been enough to help the United States earn team gold on Tuesday. Lee, the defending all-around champion from St. Paul, needed a 13.535 to break ahead of Italy’s Alice D’Amato and Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour in Thursday’s three-way race for bronze.
“I don’t even know how to do math in my head,” Lee, 21, said at a news conference afterward.
“Me either,” said U.S. teammate Simone Biles, now the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history. The pair had been “freaking out,” said Lee, trying to calculate scores mid-competition.
Math matters less when a performance defies slim margins. Lee beamed after nailing her first tumbling pass across the mat. Her 13.666 on floor earned the bronze and made her the first woman since 1980 to follow up an all-around gold medal with another medal at the following Olympics. The last to do so was Nadia Comeneci.
Biles took her sixth gold medal and became the sixth consecutive American to win the women’s all-around. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade earned her second consecutive silver.