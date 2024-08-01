Local

Minnesotans come together to cheer on Olympian Suni Lee in women’s gymnastics final

Both the young gymnasts who practice alongside Suni Lee at Midwest Gymnastics and family members gathered to watch Lee take home a bronze medal.

Young gymnasts cheer as they watch St. Paul native Suni Lee on television compete in the individual all-around competition at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 at Midwest Gymnastics Center in Little Canada. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune)

As Suni Lee began her floor routine in Paris, young athletes at her home gym in Little Canada erupted in cheers. The Minnesotan’s performance in the final event ended with her second medal of this summer’s games, a bronze.

When Lee took the floor on screen, a reverent hush fell over the room at Midwest Gymnastics, the gymnasts dressed in leotards and t-shirts that read ‘team Suni’ and ‘home of Suni Lee.’

The women’s gymnastics all-around final was an intermission in what was otherwise a typically long summer day of practice for these young gymnasts, some of whom have Olympic aspirations of their own. But everything in the busy, buzzy gym north of St. Paul stopped as Lee ran through her routine.

Lee practices at Midwest Gymnastics to this day, alongside young athletes who want to be just like her when they grow up.

“When I grow older, I’m also trying to get into the Olympics,” said gymnast Alex Anderson, 8. “I’m trying to reach my goal and to be like her. She inspires me a lot.”

The silence during Lee’s routine gave way to shouts of joy when the room of gymnasts and coaches realized that Lee’s routine got her the medal. An NBC livestream from Midwest Gymnastics broadcast the excitement in the room to the world, as Lee became the first Olympic all-around champion since 1980 to come back and win an all-around medal once again.

Some of the gym’s youngest gymnasts said seeing Lee around their gym shows them what’s possible. Margaret Thielen recalled the excitement of once watching Lee practice her beam mount, then walking to the locker room alongside her.

“it’s really, really cool,” said Thielen, 9, as she watched the competition. “I’m mostly really excited for her mount on beam, which is a back layout onto the beam and it looks really cool and graceful.”

Behind the girls crowded close to the screen were their coaches, including Lee’s former coach Puner Koy, who watched intently as she performed. Even with all her successes, Koy said, Lee still has time to share a moment or snap a photo with the young girls who see her as a role model.

“She is very kind spirited. This is kind of the place where she can be comfortable, be at home and not be bothered by that,” Koy said. “She’s been the same Suni since Tokyo. She hasn’t changed a bit.”

Across town at Unison Restaurant and Banquet in Maplewood, where Lee’s family and friends gathered for a watch party of their own, the Olympian’s strong performance was also representation for young women outside of Lee’s sport.

Before the Tokyo Olympics, not a lot of people knew who Hmong people were, said Moslas Xiong of St. Paul. Lee has changed that, she said.

“I’m her biggest fan. I watched her when she was at the state fair and I saw her and my brother said, ‘you are going to be the next Olympic gold medalist from Minnesota,’” Xiong recalled.

Lee’s Hmong heritage speaks volumes for a people who were always known as a nomad group, said her aunt Bernie Vang.

”No matter what country... we now have a space and a place,” Vang said.

Lee’s skill and hard work is good for girls everywhere, said Lee’s aunt, Malya Chang.

”I think that it’s so wonderful to have someone so successful with a big platform like that just so they can show other girls, not just Asian girls or Hmong girls, but other little girls just work hard and you can achieve anything you dream.”




