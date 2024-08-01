Minnesotans come together to cheer on Olympian Suni Lee in women’s gymnastics final

As Suni Lee began her floor routine in Paris, young athletes at her home gym in Little Canada erupted in cheers. The Minnesotan’s performance in the final event ended with her second medal of this summer’s games, a bronze.
When Lee took the floor on screen, a reverent hush fell over the room at Midwest Gymnastics, the gymnasts dressed in leotards and t-shirts that read ‘team Suni’ and ‘home of Suni Lee.’
The women’s gymnastics all-around final was an intermission in what was otherwise a typically long summer day of practice for these young gymnasts, some of whom have Olympic aspirations of their own. But everything in the busy, buzzy gym north of St. Paul stopped as Lee ran through her routine.
Lee practices at Midwest Gymnastics to this day, alongside young athletes who want to be just like her when they grow up.
“When I grow older, I’m also trying to get into the Olympics,” said gymnast Alex Anderson, 8. “I’m trying to reach my goal and to be like her. She inspires me a lot.”
The silence during Lee’s routine gave way to shouts of joy when the room of gymnasts and coaches realized that Lee’s routine got her the medal. An NBC livestream from Midwest Gymnastics broadcast the excitement in the room to the world, as Lee became the first Olympic all-around champion since 1980 to come back and win an all-around medal once again.