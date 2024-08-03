Lakeville’s Regan Smith wins another silver medal at the Paris Olympics, in the 200-meter backstroke

There was a victory in Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith being in the Olympic final of the 200-meter backstroke at all.
Three years ago at the U.S. Olympic trials, attempting to qualify for the Tokyo Games in the event, Smith said, she hit rock bottom.
Nineteen years old and the world record holder, Smith had what she called the “scariest, most paralyzing race” of her career. She finished third. The 200 backstroke would not be part of her program in Japan.
“I felt like a scared zoo animal on display, with no escape,” she said in an interview with the Star Tribune this spring. “I was choking on the water. It felt like a fight-or-flight situation. There was no fight in me at all. No motivation, no competitive drive.”
The 200 backstroke was such a source of anxiety she dreaded swimming it. She was relieved not to have to do it in Tokyo on the international stage.
But on Friday at the Paris Olympics, there was Smith, in Lane 7, leading the 200 backstroke at the halfway point, still leading at the final turn.