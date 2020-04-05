This article will be updated regularly and is available for free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Star Tribune.

With many countries and state and local governments banning large gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, sports have been shut down across the world for several weeks. And it is expected to be several more weeks, if not months, before sports return. Federal stay-at-home guidelines in the United States were recently extended to April 30, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people through mid-May. Here is the latest on sports cancellations and postponements and when the games may begin again:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring training was suspended on March 12, and Opening Day, scheduled for March 26, was postponed indefinitely. In an interview with ESPN on March 25, Commissioner Rob Manfred said he hoped to start the league up in May. But he acknowledged that teams probably won’t be able to play 162 games, but that "the goal would be to get as many regular-season games as possible, and think creatively about how we can accomplish that goal."

NFL

The draft will proceed as scheduled April 23-25, but instead of a public extravaganza in Las Vegas, it will be a television-only event with no players or team representatives in attendance. Team facilities were ordered closed on March 25; the league intends to re-evaluate that order on Wednesday. The NFL has not yet decided whether teams can hold their draft war rooms at team facilities or if they must use remote locations such as personal residences. Both scenarios would limit the number of participants.

NBA

The season was suspended on March 11, with five weeks left in the regular season and most teams having played about 65 of their 82 games. In an ESPN interview on March 18, Commissioner Adam Silver said he was considering scenarios for resuming games without fans or putting a charity competition to help the “national psyche.”

NHL

The season was suspended March 12 with teams having between 11 and 14 games remaining in the regular season. The league extended its quarantine period for players and staff to April 15, and many players returned to their home countries. The NHL has asked teams to evaluate arena availability through August.

WNBA

On Friday, the WNBA postponed the start of its season, which was to begin May 15 with training camp opening on April 26. The draft will be held April 17 as scheduled, without players, guests and news media on site. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN, and players will participate remotely.

COLLEGE SPORTS

The NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships, and conferences have largely stopped all spring sports activities.

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOLS

The winter sports season ended abruptly on March 13, five days before tip-off of the boys' basketball state tournament and the day before the girls' basketball state finals. There will be no spring sports practice or competition until May 4 at the earliest. Full-season cancellation looms. Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that there’s a “relatively strong possibility’’ that schools will finish the year with distance learning, which almost certainly would mean no spring sports season.

SOCCER

MLS: The regular season, which began Feb. 29, is suspended until mid-May. MLS extended its team training moratorium through April 24.

NWSL: The top domestic women's league delayed the start of its season, scheduled for April 18.

International: All the major European leagues, including England's Premier League, Germany's Bundesliga, Spain's La Liga and Italy's Serie A, have stopped playing after some briefly held games without fans. The Champions League was halted at the round-of-16 stage. The European Championships and Copa America, the premier events of the summer, were rescheduled from June 2020 to June 2021. UEFA, which governs European soccer, is developing a plan to resume play in July and August.

OLYMPICS

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scheduled for July 24-Aug 9, were postponed and will instead begin July 23, 2021. The Olympics have previously been canceled because of wars, but they had never been postponed.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The tour stopped play after the first round of the Players Championship on March 12. Since then, the Masters (April 9-12) and PGA Championship (May 14-17) have been postponed, and all tour events through May 10 have been canceled. The next North American tournament on the schedule is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, May 21-24.

The U.S. Open is scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, N.Y., just outside New York City, the area hardest hit by the virus. The club is currently closed, construction on the course has stopped, and local qualifying tournaments for the Open have been canceled. The USGA has acknowledged that postponing or relocating the tournament are possibilities. A decision is expected by mid-April.

The R&A has not yet made a decision about the British Open, which is scheduled for July 16-19 at Royal St. George’s in England.

The 3M Open in Blaine July 23-26, if it is held, could benefit from the postponement of the Olympics and the British Open by gaining a stronger field.

LPGA: The top women’s pro tour hasn’t held a tournament since mid-February, and three majors have been rescheduled. The ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif., which was to end Sunday, is now Sept. 10-13; the Evian Championship in France shifted back two weeks to Aug. 6-9; and the U.S. Women’s Open, scheduled for June 4-7 in Houston, was moved to Dec. 10-13. The next LPGA tournament on the schedule begins June 19 in Arkansas.

Minnesota courses: The state’s courses are closed until at least April 10 by Governor Tim Walz’s executive order.

TENNIS

No top-level pro tennis events are scheduled through July 13. The French Open has been rescheduled from May 24-June 6 to Sept. 20-Oct. 4. Wimbledon, which was to begin June 29, was canceled for the first time since World War II.

The U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam event on the year, remains on the calendar for Aug. 31-Sept 13, but some buildings at the tennis center where the tournament is played in Queens, N.Y., are being used as a temporary hospital and food distribution center.

HORSE RACING

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from its traditional date on the first Saturday in May until Sept. 5. Officials at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore are looking for a new date for the Preakness Stakes, scheduled for May 16. Whenever it is, it will not have its famous infield activities. Many tracks around the country have closed, and most that remain open are holding races with no spectators.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Races were postponed through May 3, but officials have said they intend to run a full 36-race schedule this year. The next scheduled race is on May 9 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, but the state is under a stay-at-home order through June 10.

IndyCar: The series canceled or postponed its races until May 30, bumping its traditional month of May events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to later in the summer. The Indianapolis 500 will not be held on Memorial Day weekend and instead will be Aug. 23. It will be the first time in the race’s history it will not be in the month of May.

Formula One: The first eight races of the season were postponed or canceled, including the Monaco Grand Prix in May. The series hopes to have between 15 and 18 races in 2020, and the season will likely extend past its original end date of Nov. 29. The next race on the schedule is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14. Nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in Canada are in Quebec.



