Golf fans in Minnesota and Wisconsin dreaming of another swing at attending the Ryder Cup will be waiting another year.

The PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe announced Wednesday that both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup have been rescheduled and will now be played one year later than originally planned.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for Sept. 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis, has been rescheduled for Sept. 21-26, 2021. The Presidents Cup, initially slated for 2021, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte will now be played Sept. 19-25, 2022.

An announcement Wednesday said the decision to reschedule the Ryder Cup was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Wisconsin and Sheboygan County, “with the health and well-being of all involved as the top priority.”

“Unlike other major sporting events that are played in existing stadiums, we had to make a decision now about building facilities to host the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh in the statement. “It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.”

With the decision to play the 2020 Ryder Cup in 2021, all subsequent Ryder Cups after Whistling Straits will also shift to odd years: 2023 in Rome, 2025 at Bethpage Black in New York, 2027 in Ireland) — and in 2029 the return of the Ryder Cup to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. The 2016 event there drew record crowds.