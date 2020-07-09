Jeff Sorenson of the Minikahda Club shot a second straight 5-under 67 on Wednesday to take a one-shot lead at the Minnesota State Open at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo. He’s at 134. Alone in second is Frankie Capan of North Oaks, who shot a 69 for his 135.

Brent Snyder of Troy Burne is third (136) while Gophers assistant coach Matt Rachey and one of his players, Angus Flanagan, and first-round leader Ben Frazzini of Windsong Farm are tied for fourth (137).

MSU Mankato No. 1

The Minnesota State Mankato football team was ranked No. 1 in the College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason top-30. Last season, the Mavericks finished with a 14-1 record as they advanced to the NCAA Championship Game for the second time in team history. Sioux Falls was ranked No. 23 and Augustana No. 29.

• St. John’s was ranked No. 7 by College Football America Yearbook in the NCAA Division III preseason poll. Two other MIAC teams, St. Thomas and Bethel. were ranked No. 14 and 23, respectively.

North RB picks Air Force

Minneapolis North running back Terrance Kamara announced on Twitter he has committed to Air Force. He rushed for 2,369 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior last fall.

“Playing division one football at a college/university that will set me up for life has always been a dream of mine,” he tweeted. “… I am blessed.”

• The St. Paul Saints lost 3-0 to the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Saints had only three singles, two by Max Murphy, in falling to 2-3 — all those games have been vs. the Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium. Ryan Long hit a solo homer for the Canaries in the second inning and they scored two runs in the fifth, one unearned.

• The Hobey Baker Award will hold a combination golf outing and banquet Aug. 6 to honor 2020 Hobey Baker winner Scott Perunovich of Minnesota Duluth. The event will be at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo. The event will also honor the Hobey Baker Legend of College Hockey for 2020, coach Rick Comley, who won NCAA titles at Northern Michigan in 1991 and Michigan State in 2007.

• Garrett Worth, a forward for the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness, committed to Long Island University, which is starting a Division I program this coming season. Worth played for Duluth East in high school.

