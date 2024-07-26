Sahith Theegala — ranked 11th in the world golf rankings — has returned to TPC Twin Cities for the fourth time in 3M Open's six-year history looking for more than FedEx Cup playoff points.

He's looking to get back at a watery, often windy course that has vexed him so.

Theegala played in three of the first five 3M Opens, missing the cut every time.

On Thursday, the highest world-ranked player in the tournament at No. 11 shot an opening round 5-under-par 66 that left him three shots behind leader Jacob Bridgeman and two behind second-place Mackenzie Hughes.

Take that, TPC.

"It's kind of like a revenge week for me," Theegala said. "I just wanted to come back and see what I can do on the golf course that has beat me up pretty bad the last three times."

Former Clemson, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour rookie Bridgeman's 8-under 63 set his tour career low. It was a long way from missing the cut at the Barracuda Championship on Friday near Lake Tahoe. He called it one of the more difficult days he has had.

"Thursday I played really well and then Friday I had nothing. It was one of the worst rounds I played and I was struggling that night," said Bridgeman, who credits his parents, girlfriend and college coach for conversations that lifted him from "down in the dumps."

Former Stanford golfer Patrick Rodgers, American-French golfer Martin Trainer and Andrew Novak are tied for third. Seven others are tied with Theegala for sixth place.

Theegala's first 3M Open was his third professional tournament, in 2020.

The year before, 3M Open executive tournament director Hollis Cavner offered sponsor's exemptions in the inaugural 3M Open to college stars Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff. He did so intent on building relationships while all three were still young.

He has done the same with his Pro Links Sports events company that runs three college tournaments and reached out to Southern California-raised Theegala just when he announced he would turn pro after an All-America career at Pepperdine.

"They gave me a start right out of college," Theegala said. "I don't feel like I owe them anything, but they've been so good to me and it's a really, really well-run event. It's one of the best-run events, and they treat you right."

A PGA Tour winner last fall, Theegala tied for 12th at this year's PGA Championship and was ninth in last year's Masters. He has six top-10 finishes this season, including ninth at the Players Championship, and is seventh in the FedEx Cup points race.

Theegala's first round was bogey-free and tied him with 2019 U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland, 2009 British Open winner Stewart Cink, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith and Michael Thorbjornsen.

"This is probably the only week where I genuinely feel I'm not even worried about the score," Theegala said. "I just want to beat the golf course. I'm not even looking at the other guys or the board. I don't care what they shoot. I just want to feel like I've tackled this course."

He didn't plan to play last year's 3M Open but missed cuts in Scotland, so he played to get himself playoff-ready. He shot 72-72 on a course where opponents go really low. He committed early this year to build some playoff momentum.

"Everything just kind of worked out for me to be here," Theegala said.

He has improved hitting his traditionally suspect driver much better this year. That's helpful on a course with water, wind and rough everywhere. He also switched to a new putter starting Thursday's first round.

"I'm not afraid to say I don't think the course really suited my game up until this year," Theegala said. "I was really excited to come back because it has been the biggest improvement in my game. I really drove it awesome all year and I was excited to play from the short grass. So, yeah, it's like a revenge week for me."