Monday marked the first day high school athletes could work out at their schools, with coaches present, since the coronavirus pandemic shut down winter sports March 13.
Across the metro area and state, there was extra sanitizer, extra questions and extra space between athletes as they worked out, together, in the annual summer ritual of offseason training.
There was uncertainty, too, about whether the fall sports they play will resume. But one sure thing emerged from the pools, weight rooms, gyms and practice fields: It felt good to be back.
Star Tribune writers and photojournalists went around the metro on Monday to see how it went. Here's what they saw and heard at three metro high schools.
