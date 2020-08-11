Six days after announcing it planned to go forward with a football season this fall, the Big Ten is pulling the plug.

The Big Ten on Tuesday afternoon announced it has canceled the fall football season — and those in all of its fall sports — because of the coronavirus pandemic. The conference will attempt to play football in the spring, but that isn’t guaranteed.

Big Ten presidents began meeting Tuesday morning, and the announcement came at 2 p.m.

Along with football, sports that won’t play this fall in the Big Ten are men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Decisions on winter sports seasons will be made later.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”

The decision came after a tumultuous Monday that started with Big Ten presidents reportedly on the verge of canceling the fall season, proceeded with a strong pushback from players in the #WeWantToPlay movement, and featured an insurgency from prominent coaches. Nebraska’s Scott Frost promised that the Cornhuskers would play a rogue schedule this fall if the Big Ten canceled the season. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, whose team is considered a national championship contender, left open the possibility of following Frost’s approach.

In addition, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Penn State’s James Franklin issued strong statements against canceling the season. President Donald Trump weighed in, too, tweeting a college football-themed video with #WeWantToPlay and reiterating his support for a fall season on a Fox Sports Radio appearance on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, the Big Ten announced a 10-game, conference-only football schedule that started Sept. 3 and ran through Nov. 21. Commissioner Kevin Warren, however, warned that it was possible the season would not be played. Now, the conference looks to try again in the spring.

What changed in six days?

For one, a developing health situation.

The threat of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle usually caused by a viral infection, has become a concern of late in college sports because it’s been tied to COVID-19. ESPN reported that myocarditis “has been found in at least five Big Ten athletes and several other athletes in other conferences.” Myocarditis can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and sudden death, according to the Mayo Clinic. The viruses that cause the common cold and hepatitis B and C are among those that can cause myocarditis.

As for the other four Power Five conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference — consensus on the season was difficult to find.

The ACC and SEC are firmly in the camp that favors playing in the fall, and coaches and officials from both leagues voiced that opinion. Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a Duke infectious disease expert who chairs the ACC’s medical advisory team, told the Sports Business Daily that he believes football can be played safely this fall.

“We believe we can mitigate it down to a level that makes everyone safe. Can we safely have two teams meet on the field? I would say yes,” he said. “Will it be tough? Yes. Will it be expensive and hard and lots of work? For sure. But I do believe you can sufficiently mitigate the risk of bringing COVID onto the football field or into the training room at a level that’s no different than living as a student on campus.”

The Pac-12 has often been in lockstep with the Big Ten, and league presidents were expected to vote on a plan on Tuesday. A cancellation or delay were possible, reports said.

The Big 12 members were split on the decision, according to reports, with Texas officials pushing to play this fall.

Massachusetts, an FBS independent, announced Tuesday that it is canceling its fall football season and will attempt to play next spring. The Minutemen became the 27th FBS school to opt out of the fall season, joining the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West, Connecticut (independent) and Old Dominion (Conference USA).