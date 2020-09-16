Big Ten football will return the weekend of Oct. 24, the conference announced Wednesday morning with a slate of new testing protocol information.

The conference is reportedly planning an eight-week season with no byes leading to a Big Ten championship game Dec. 19 -- one day before the College Football Playoff rankings are set -- but all of that hinges on the results of daily testing.

“The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing,” the conference said in its news release. “Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game.”

If athletes test positive for COVID-19, the soonest they can return to game competition is 21 days.

This daily testing will begin Sept. 30.

ACC and Big 12 football teams began playing last weekend, and the SEC is slated to start on Sept. 26. The Pac-12 had joined the Big Ten in postponing the season, but now the Big Ten plans to move forward, too.

The Big Ten said “updates regarding fall sports other than football, as well as winter sports that begin in the fall including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling, will be announced shortly.”

The Big Ten said all athletes who test positive for COVID-19 “will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing to include labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the primary purpose of cardiac clearance for COVID-19 positive student-athletes.”

In addition, the Big Ten will use team and local population data, based on a seven-day rolling average, to decide whether to continue practice and games at each school.

If a team’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate reaches 5% and the local population’s positivity rate reaches 7.5%, for example, the team must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days, until those metrics have improved.

The Big Ten initially pulled the plug back on Aug. 11, delaying until a potential winter or spring start in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

That came just a week after the Big Ten had announced a revised 10-game, conference-only schedule. The PAC-12 soon followed, though the rest of the Power Five has forged ahead with the season. Now the Big Ten has reportedly been deliberating for days on a vote to about-face in light of new medical information, including the availability of rapid testing.

And also because of the considerable backlash that has ensued. Players, coaches, parents, university leaders, legislators, even the President have all shared their disappointment and confusion at the cancellation.

More misunderstanding arose Tuesday. The 14 presidents and chancellors reportedly heard updates from the conference’s medical task force Sunday, prompting a revote in the following days to see if the 11-3 in favor of postponing the season could change.

Nebraska president Ted Carter appeared to have inadvertently leaked the news before a news conference, his comments of the school “getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football” that night picked up on a hot mic. He later told KLKN-TV that was “taken out of context.”

Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank was much more tepid on the matter, speaking during a Senate hearing on Name, Image and Likeness legislation. She said the Big Ten would keep its season postponed until it had better answers to lingering medical questions, including the myocarditis risk.

“Once we have answers to that and to some of those issues and things that we have ways to deal with them effectively,” Blank said, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for updates.