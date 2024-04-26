An Edina man has admitted that he shot and killed a man in Minneapolis during a dispute over money.

Jashon D. Johnson, 33, agreed to plead guilty in Hennepin County District Court this week to second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the shooting of Marcus D. Sanders, 31, of Chicago, on June 27, 2022, in the 2600 block of S. Stevens Avenue.

The plea agreement between the prosecution and defense calls for Johnson to serve a 16-year sentence. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Johnson is expected to serve roughly 10 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman at the scene of the shooting told police that she and Sanders, her partner and the father of her children, went to Washington's home on Stevens Avenue to inquire about money that Australia A. Washington owed Sanders. The woman and Washington are cousins.

The woman said they all argued about the money, the amount of which was not disclosed in the charges. Washington and Johnson both drew handguns.

Sanders grabbed Washington's gun from her hand, then Johnson shot Sanders. "Johnson then walked closer to [Sanders] and shot [him] two more times," the complaint read.

Police found Sanders in an alley behind the home. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead.







