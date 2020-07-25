CHICAGO – So much for the notion that hitters still needed to get their timing down, that the baseballs were going to be de-juiced and that Max Kepler should no longer be the leadoff hitter.

Opening Day for the Twins looked and sounded a lot like many of their games from a season ago. They produced big innings, hit multiple home runs and socked it to the White Sox in a 10-5 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The big issue for the Twins on Friday was that staff ace Jose Berrios didn’t have it, lasting only four innings while giving up five runs.

But offense picked up where it left off, punishing Chicago righthander Lucas Giolito for four runs in the first inning — and it didn’t long to flex its muscles.

Moments after several players and coaches on both teams knelt on the field during the national anthem, including Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, Giolito — 14-9 with a 3.61 ERA last season — kicked and fired the first pitch of the season, a fastball on the inner half of the plate to Kepler. Kepler was ready and bombas away, as he rocketed it over the right field fence.

First pitch, 7:15 p.m.

First hit, 7:15 p.m.

First run, 7:15 p.m.

The Twins added a sacrifice fly by Mitch Garver and a two-run single by Jake Cave to take a 4-0 lead. Lefthander Gio Gonzalez was warming up for the White Sox when Giolito struck out Miguel Sano to end the inning.

Chicago scored in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-1, but Kepler batted with one out in the second and blasted a 407-foot home run to right-center for his second homer in as many plate appearances. The Twins led 5-1 and were making it look easy.

But Berrios was struggling with his stuff and location. The first five White Sox hitters had fouled off nine pitches, and Berrios was unable to put away hitters with a swing-and-miss. And it caught up with him in the second inning. After a run scored on a wild pitch, Berrios walked No. 9 hitter Leury Garcia and gave up a single to Tim Anderson to bring Yoan Moncada to the plate.

Berrios put a 95-mile-per-hour fastball over the middle of the plate. Moncada swung, dropped his bat and put both hands on head as the ball sailed away. A three-run homer estimated at 435 feet tied the score at 5-5.

Giolito walked Josh Donaldson with one out in the fourth to load the bases. That was his last batter. His replacement, righthander Evan Marshall, gave up a two-run single to Jorge Polanco as the Twins reclaimed a 7-5 lead.

Berrios gave up five runs over four innings seven hits and a walk with one strikeout — the strikeout coming on the 18th batter he faced. The Twins bullpen carried the lead into the late innings: Trevor May, Tyler Clippard and Tyler Duffey all threw scoreless innings before Cody Stashak finished up by pitching two scoreless innings. Meanwhile, the offense gave the relievers some breathing room with a three-run seventh behind an RBI single from Eddie Rosario and a two-run single by Luis Arraez.

Before the game, as the anthem played, several Twins players and coaches knelt. Baldelli, bench coach Mike Bell and first base coach Tommy Watkins knelt. Taylor Rogers, Bryon Buxton, LaMonte Wade Jr., Aaron Whitefield, May, Duffey and Sergio Romo also took a knee. Several White Sox, including manager Rick Renteria, did as well.

Baldelli said the club has been discussing social issues in recent weeks and it’s been impressive how the conversations have gone.

“I’ve found that the more you look around and the more you converse with people, the more that you find a lot of common ground on a lot of different things, on a lot of different topics,” Baldelli said. “And I find that a very beautiful thing, and it was very much in front of us as we’ve kind of come into this week and now we approach Opening Day.”