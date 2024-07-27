Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Darnquick (5th race). Value play of the day: Braggadocious (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 5 (5/3,5/2,6,8/1,2,3/1,2,3,4,5,7), $54.

1. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Master Jane (Rodriguez, Rushton) 119/4-1

2: Call'em All (Carmona, Robertson) 114/2-1

3: Summer Russ (Fuentes, Kenney) 119/7-2

4: Russian Tothe Wire (Gallardo, Lund) 124/5-1

5: Bango's Heat (Pena, Martinez) 124/6-1

6: Scream Machine (Da Silva, Robertson) 119/9-2

SCREAM MACHINE (6) checked early two back while sprinting on the dirt and then ran evenly. Showed good early speed in last on the turf from an outside post before tiring. Should be ready to fire third off the layoff for the hot barn. BANGO'S HEAT (5) ran a nice second on the turf in her local debut and broker her maiden on the dirt in her first career start. CALL'EM ALL (2) faces open company for the first time this year but her speed figures fit.

2. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kookyberry (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

2: Withherbootson (Carmona, Silva) 119/4-1

3: Elegance N Tonic (Rodriguez, Rosin) 124/6-1

4: Factor That (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/5-1

5: Go Lee Ann Go (Harr, Berndt) 119/3-1

6: On Speed Dial (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 119/8-1

7: Strabella (Bridgmohan, Donlin) 124/12-1

8: Sassy Mama (Ceballos, Bethke) 119/15-1

9: Ana (Da Silva (Scherer) 124/6-1

GO LEE ANN GO (5) has been there at the finish in both 2024 starts on the local lawn. Third off the layoff could be the key to her fitness for a barn that knows what it takes to win on the grass. ELEGANCE N TONIC (3) was very competitive on the turf last summer but has yet to find that form this year. Maybe the jockey change will help. KOOKYBERRY (1) broke his maiden in last on a yielding course and gets the rail.

3. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rosalina (Carmona, Litfin) 114/6-1

2: Chuck's Every Wish (Arroyo, McKinley) 119/20-1

3: Mollys Mia (Rodriguez, Bethke) 119/9-2

4: Charley Paints (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/5-2

5: Emeryandavery (Barandela, Donlin) 119/4-1

6: Aunt Gwen's (Harr, Miller) 119/12-1

7: Flat Out Nice (Valenzuela, Roberts) 119/15-1

8: Hazardtoyourhealth (Da Silva, Roberts) 119/12-1

9: Pearl Button (Pena, Biehler) 119/7-2

PEARL BUTTON (9) didn't like the good footing two back but her other two starts this meet were solid. Pena should be able to use the outside post and her tactical speed to his advantage. MOLLYS MIA (3) earned a nice third two back in the slop and then ran evenly in a turf route. The experience and fitness will be beneficial. CHARLEY PAINTS (4) off form in past two but his meet debut was impressive and adds Lasix.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Loring Park (Rodriguez, Bethke) 122/5-1

2: Crafty King (Valenzuela, VanWinkle) 122/12-1

3: Make Noise (Harr, Cline) 122/12-1

4: Cliff Diver (Carmona, Rengstorf) 117/2-1

5: Fly Nightly (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 122/10-1

6: Twoko Bay (Quinonez, Scherer) 122/4-1

7: Il Capitano (Carmon, Litfin) 119/5-2

8: Wodeton (Fuentes, Fuentes) 122/6-1

9: Skippy's Strike (Barandela, Bedford) 122/15-1

10: Bourbon Aficionado (Gallardo, Robertson) 117/6-1

CLIFF DIVER (4) is feeling good after winning on the turf two back and then winning by 10 lengths in an off-the-turf route. Might be able to track the pacesetters early and pounce late. LORING PARK (1) just missed in last while breaking from the ten post position. Moves to the inside and should be able to save valuable ground early. TWOKO BAY (6) probably needed his last start but is usually in the mix.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Husker Butch (Rodriguez, Riecken) 124/8-1

2: Stormin Hongkong (Harr, Danger) 124/15-1

3: Blueskiesandangels (Ceballos, Martinez) 124/5-1

4: Cajun Hope (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/9-2

5: Darnquick (Morales, Silva Jr.) 124/2-1

6: In Honor of Autism (Pena, (Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

7: Copanello Bay (Fuentes, Rosin) 124/8-1

8: Just Plain Ornery (Carmona, Rushton) 119/15-1

9: Scooter's Boy (Lindsay, Ramaekers) 124/10-1

DARNQUICK (5) dominated two back against cheaper then gave turf a try and tired late. Returns to his preferred surface and will attempt to establish an early lead and dare them to catch him. IN HONOR OF AUTISM (6) is the other Silva along with the top pick and if his stablemate stops, he may be there to pick up the pieces. COPANELLO BAY (7) cuts back in distance after being claimed by a high-percentage barn.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tarps Storm (Roman, Espinoza) 124/12-1

2: Safford (Morales, Rushton) 119/10-1

3: My Cairo Kid (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/4-1

4: Professional Grade (Rodriguez, Roberts) 119/12-1

5: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/7-2

6: P R Call Me Maybe (Pena, Westermann) 124/5-2

7: Burn Boss (Barandela, Bedford) 124/8-1

8: Smackover Lime (Carmona, Litfin) 114/10-1

9: Speaking Loud (Da Silva, Stankey) 119/8-1

10: Further Evidence (Carmona, Robertson) 119/8-5

BRAGGADOCIOUS (5) has had the outside post in his past three races and finally gets an inside draw, which should result in a better trip. Makes the big drop from special weights to claiming. MY CAIRO KID (3) had everything his own way in last and still could close the deal. That being said, his speed is dangerous. SAFFORD (2) is a first-time starter with a series of nice works and is bred for the turf.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Cocktail Slippers (Roman, Martinez) 124/12-1

2: Mia Baby (Harr, Fields) 124/8-1

3: Cato's Lady (Da Silva, Rengstorf) 124/10-1

4: Brewhouse (Gallardo, Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

5: Tap the Heart (Quinonez, Hanson) 124/12-1

6: A Roze and Wine (Fuentes, Biehler) 124/2-1

7: Invincibella (Valenzuela, Woolley Jr.) 124/8-1

8: Noel's Angel (Carmona, Silva) 119/3-1

9: Mickey Dobbs (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 124/15-1

A ROZE AND WINE (6) absolutely loves this specialty distance, having won eight of 15 in her career and six of 12 locally. Fuentes will use her natural speed to control the early pace. NOEL'S ANGEL (8) won easily going wire-to-wire in last but may face more pressure up front here. If she's able to shake loose, watch out. MIA BABY (2) has been knocking at the door at this distance and gets a good post.

8. 5 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Jackson Action (Gallardo, Berndt) 124/2-1

2: Ber Cher (Valenzuela, Rhone) 124/9-2

3: River Ransom (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/3-1

4: Fully Funded (Da Silva, Silva) 119/10-1

5: Sharma'd (Barajas, Silva) 119/6-1

6: Tapitboy (Pena, Rushton) 119/12-1

7: Zenyarty Bones (Carmona, Robertson) 114/8-1

8: Baby Nova (Quinonez, Tranquilino) 124/10-1

RIVER RANSOM (3) drops dramatically down the claiming ladder from special weights to bottom claiming. Has potent early speed and retains the top jock but how long will he last. JACKSON ACTION (1) also gets class relief while dropping. Will attempt to track the early leaders and wear them down late. BER CHER (2) has faced some good ones recently and his speed figures fit with this field.

9. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: The Man the Myth (Valenzuela, Litfin) 119/10-1

2: B L's Concerto (Da Silva, Donlin) 124/5-2

3: Rynotograce (Gallardo, Riecken) 119/3-1

4: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, VanWinkle) 119/7-2

5: My Boy Bomber (Carmona, Litfin) 114/5-1

6: Supreme Leader (Barajas, Silva) 119/6-1

7: Ucantgetwhatuwant (Rodriguez, Riecken) 119/8-1

RYANTOGRACE (3) has been impressive in his two lifetime starts with a second and third. Tries a dirt route for the first time but breeding indicates it shouldn't be an issue. Gallardo staying aboard instills confidence. JOSH'S DRAMA (4) has been close many times (six placings) but has also had many chances (thirteen starts). Has tactical speed to be involved early. THE MAN THE MYTH (1) has attempted two turf sprints with no success; maybe a dirt route is the answer.