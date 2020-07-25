Game 1 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
He became the first player in franchise history to hit a home run in each of his first two plate appearances.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Twins with two hits each.
17 Batters faced by Jose Berrios before recording his first, and only, strikeout.
27-33 The Twins’ all-time Opening Day record.
ON DECK
Righthander Randy Dobnak will start on Saturday for the Twins as a late replacement for lefthander Rich Hill, while Dallas Kuechel makes his White Sox debut.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Buffalo to play home to Blue Jays considered a `Natural'
Big league ball in Buffalo, New York?Naturally.Not long after the nomadic Toronto Blue Jays announced the Triple-A city as their temporary home Friday, Michael Billoni…
Twins
Darvish expected to start as Cubs host the Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers (0-1, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (1-0, third in the NL Central)Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes…
Twins
Keuchel scheduled to start for White Sox against Twins
Minnesota Twins (1-0, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (0-1, third in the AL Central)Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Dominant pitching, Buffalo in big leagues
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ACES HIGHThere was a ton of great pitching Friday on the second day of this strange 60-game…
Twins
In 1st MLB game with new extra-inning rule, A's slam Angels
The first big league game with an automatic runner in extra innings was decided with a blast rather than a bunt.