Game 1 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

He became the first player in franchise history to hit a home run in each of his first two plate appearances.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Twins with two hits each.

17 Batters faced by Jose Berrios before recording his first, and only, strikeout.

27-33 The Twins’ all-time Opening Day record.

ON DECK

Righthander Randy Dobnak will start on Saturday for the Twins as a late replacement for lefthander Rich Hill, while Dallas Kuechel makes his White Sox debut.

La VELLE E. NEAL III