THREE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM, 102.9-FM

Friday, 5:40 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (8-7, 4.86 ERA) vs. RHP Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97)

Saturday, 5:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.65) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.34)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (9-5, 4.04) vs. TBD

Twins update: The Twins (56-45) make their second visit to Comerica this season. They split a four-game series April 12-14. ... They are 19-13 vs. the AL Central, including 5-5 vs. the Tigers. They are 27-24 on the road. ... IF Jose Miranda (low back strain), out since July 12, went 1-for-2 with two walks on his rehab assignment in the host Saints' 5-2 victory over Omaha on Thursday and is expected to rejoin the team on Friday. ... SS Carlos Correa (plantar fasciitis) is in a walking boot and will not travel to Detroit.

Detroit update: The Tigers (51-53) begin a nine-game homestand. They are 12-5 in their past 17 games and 18-15 vs. the AL Central. ... Skubal, who leads the AL in ERA and is second in victories, has been the subject of trade speculation as the deadline nears. Skubal is 18-6 with a 2.52 ERA in his past 35 starts. ... RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day injured list Sunday. ... After this series, the Tigers play host to Cleveland for two games and Kansas City for four.