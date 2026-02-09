The Twins announced their non-roster invitees to spring training, a final reminder of how close they are to opening camp.
Pitchers and catchers will conduct their first workout on Thursday, Feb. 12, in Fort Myers, Fla., and though most position players are in town too, the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Below is a glance at the 62 players the Twins are bringing to camp (*non-roster invitee):
PITCHERS (29)
Mick Abel — Looked his best when he faced the Phillies, the team that traded him, at the end of last season with six scoreless innings and nine strikeouts.
Dan Altavilla* — On Italy’s roster for the World Baseball Classic, he yielded a 2.48 ERA in 29 innings for the White Sox last season as a middle reliever.
Travis Adams — The results were rough in his first season out of the bullpen, posting a 7.49 ERA in 18 games, but the Twins are hopeful for another bump in velocity.
Trent Baker* — Used as a multi-inning reliever at Class AAA, the 27-year-old righty had a 2.86 ERA over the final two months.
Andrew Bash* — The 29-year-old has yet to reach the majors, but he had a 2.57 ERA across 84 innings in Class AAA for Toronto last year.