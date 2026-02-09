Twins

Twins announce spring training roster: Meet the 62 players headed to camp

Pitchers and catchers will conduct their first workout Thursday, Feb. 12, in Fort Myers, Fla.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 9, 2026 at 6:26PM
Twins infielder Royce Lewis, left, chats hitting with Hall of Famer Rod Carew in Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 18, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins announced their non-roster invitees to spring training, a final reminder of how close they are to opening camp.

Pitchers and catchers will conduct their first workout on Thursday, Feb. 12, in Fort Myers, Fla., and though most position players are in town too, the first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Below is a glance at the 62 players the Twins are bringing to camp (*non-roster invitee):

PITCHERS (29)

Mick Abel — Looked his best when he faced the Phillies, the team that traded him, at the end of last season with six scoreless innings and nine strikeouts.

Dan Altavilla* — On Italy’s roster for the World Baseball Classic, he yielded a 2.48 ERA in 29 innings for the White Sox last season as a middle reliever.

Travis Adams — The results were rough in his first season out of the bullpen, posting a 7.49 ERA in 18 games, but the Twins are hopeful for another bump in velocity.

Trent Baker* — Used as a multi-inning reliever at Class AAA, the 27-year-old righty had a 2.86 ERA over the final two months.

Andrew Bash* — The 29-year-old has yet to reach the majors, but he had a 2.57 ERA across 84 innings in Class AAA for Toronto last year.

Matt Bowman* — Back with the Twins after making five relief appearances in 2024, he changed his delivery to a near sidearm release point.

Raul Brito* — Struck out 82 batters in 63 minor league innings last season for San Diego, yet it still resulted in a 6.11 ERA.

Taj Bradley — Competing for a spot in the starting rotation, he took a step back last year because he had trouble controlling his splitter.

Matt Canterino* — Hampered by arm injuries, he hasn’t pitched in a game since July 30, 2022.

David Festa — A compressed nerve around his right shoulder disrupted his 2025 season as he finished with a 5.40 ERA in 53 big-league innings with 53 strikeouts and 19 walks.

Kody Funderburk — After the trade deadline, the lefthander allowed two earned runs over 24 innings (0.75 ERA).

Grant Hartwig* — Pitched in Japan last year for the Hanshin Tigers after he spent the first half of the 2025 season in Class AAA with the New York Mets.

John Klein — The Brooklyn Park native, an Osseo High School product, is coming off a breakout minor league season in which he struck out 128 in 106 innings while rising to St. Paul.

Jackson Kowar — Claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners, Bailey Ober’s high school teammate had a 4.24 ERA in 15 appearances.

Cory Lewis* — The knuckleballer struggled at Class AAA with a 7.27 ERA as he nearly totaled one walk per inning.

Pablo López — Healthy after an injury-hampered 2025 season, the Twins’ three-time Opening Day starter is slated to pitch for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Christian MacLeod* — The fifth-round pick in 2021 was great in Class AA last year, but he struggled with the St. Paul Saints.

Zebby Matthews — He didn’t break out the way the Twins thought he would after his velocity went up last year, but he will be given another chance to earn a spot in the rotation.

Andrew Morris — Providing starting depth at Class AAA, he yielded a 4.09 ERA in 94 minor league innings last year with 89 strikeouts and 28 walks.

Bailey Ober — Looking to rebound from a nightmarish 2025 season, he spent a chunk of the offseason in Florida to refine his pitching mechanics.

Eric Orze — Acquired from Tampa Bay this winter, he had a 3.02 ERA over 41 innings in a middle relief role last season.

Connor Prielipp — His slider and mid-90s fastball could make a fit in the bullpen now, or the Twins could try to keep building him up as a starter after his first healthy season in years.

Marco Raya — Moving to the bullpen after a rough 2025 season in which he posted a 6.02 ERA in 98 innings at St. Paul.

Taylor Rogers — Former Bomba Squad closer is back with the team, though the lefty is a much different pitcher as he navigates lower velocity.

Kendry Rojas — The headliner prospect in the Louie Varland trade had a bad introduction into Class AAA, recording a 6.59 ERA in eight starts with the Saints.

Joe Ryan — He was the Twins’ best trade chip this offseason, coming off a healthy All-Star season, but they decided to keep him for a chance to contend in the division.

Cole Sands — Figures prominently into the back end of the bullpen despite an up-and-down season last year because he’s about equally as good against righty and lefty batters.

Justin Topa — A candidate to be the first choice as Twins closer this year.

Simeon Woods Richardson — He’s out of minor league options, but his September gave some reasons for optimism as he tallied a 2.33 ERA over his last five starts with 36 strikeouts in 27 innings.

CATCHERS (8)

David Bañuelos* — Returned to the Twins after two seasons with Baltimore. He played in two big-league games and totaled three plate appearances with the Orioles.

Victor Caratini — Replaces Christian Vázquez as the backup catcher, and the Twins want to give him more at-bats by playing him at first base and designated hitter.

Noah Cardenas* — Put up an .824 OPS in 69 minor league games last season in a part-time role.

Andrew Cossetti* — Has shown good power for a catcher, hitting 14 homers in 84 games at Class AA last season.

Alex Jackson — Out of minor league options, but there’s a chance his $1.35 million salary could pass through waivers and allow the Twins to keep him as depth in St. Paul.

Ryan Jeffers — A free agent at the end of the season, he will be given a larger role in which he will be the clear No. 1 starter behind the plate.

Ricardo Olivar* — He can hit well, posting a .768 OPS in 93 games at Class AA, but he spent almost as much time in left field as he did at catcher.

Patrick Winkel* — He didn’t play a ton at St. Paul, but his attitude is rewarded with a third trip to big-league camp.

INFIELDERS (13)

Orlando Arcia* — He had a rough year with Colorado, and he’s now three years removed from an All-Star season with Atlanta.

Josh Bell — The Twins are betting on his bat after the switch-hitter batted .272 with an .857 OPS following the All-Star break last season.

Kody Clemens — Totaled 19 homers and 52 RBI in 119 games for the Twins last season, and the lefty hitter can fill in at first base, second base or the corner outfield spots.

Kaelen Culpepper* — The Twins’ first-round pick in 2024 could push for a big-league roster spot this summer after he had an impressive first full season in pro ball.

Tristan Gray — Played 30 games for Tampa Bay last season, but his biggest attribute for the Twins is utility infield depth with experience at shortstop.

Luke Keaschall — If he hits like he did last year, he will be a regular fixture near the top of the Twins lineup.

Ryan Kreidler — A .138 career hitter in the big leagues who can play shortstop and center field.

Brooks Lee — He didn’t play well when given the starting shortstop job last season, and now he might be the Twin under the most pressure to perform.

Royce Lewis — Manager Derek Shelton quickly visited Lewis after his hire, and he’s hopeful he can help the third baseman return to form.

Aaron Sabato* — The Twins’ first-round pick in 2020 finally started hitting for power again, slugging 23 homers in 109 minor league games.

Tanner Schobel* — A broken arm derailed his season, but the righthanded batter provides middle infield depth.

Gio Urshela* — The third baseman is back after three seasons away, hitting .238 with a .613 OPS in 59 games for the Athletics last year.

Eric Wagaman — Hit nine homers and 28 doubles in 140 games for Miami last year while posting a below-average .674 OPS.

OUTFIELDERS (12)

Byron Buxton — He was healthy last season and finished 11th in the American League MVP voting.

Kyler Fedko* — Playing in Class AA and AAA, the righthanded hitter had a breakout minor league season with 28 homers, 82 RBI and 38 stolen bases in 130 games.

Gabriel Gonzalez — Acquired from Seattle in the Jorge Polanco trade before the 2024 season, he jumped three minor league levels last year as he hit .329 with 15 homers, 38 doubles and 66 RBI.

Walker Jenkins* — The Twins’ top prospect will begin the season at Class AAA, and his performance there will dictate how quickly he reaches the majors.

Trevor Larnach — It was a surprise the Twins kept him this winter with all the lefty corner outfield bats on the roster, but he did lead the Twins with 142 games played last year.

Austin Martin — He probably raised his stock after the trade deadline as much as anybody, hitting .282 with 11 stolen bases.

Hendry Mendez — Hit .299 with more walks (67) than strikeouts (65) at Class AA last year, but the lefty batter isn’t much of a defender, so the Twins will experiment with him at first base.

James Outman — He’s out of minor league options, and he struck out in 42.6% of his plate appearances last season.

Alan Roden — A fractured thumb ended his season early after he played poorly in a dozen games with the Twins, but he has always been dominant in the minor leagues.

Kala’i Rosario* — Repeating Class AA for the second year, he hit .256 with 25 homers, 30 doubles, 83 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 130 games.

Emmanuel Rodriguez — Excluding rehab assignments, he has played only 96 games over the past two seasons.

Matt Wallner — He had a .953 OPS against righty pitching in 2024, one of the highest marks in the majors, and he dipped to a .771 OPS against them last year.

