The last time we saw the Twins playing games, they were limping through an ugly final two months of the 2025 season after a massive trade deadline teardown.
The Twins’ bullpen was depleted. Their lineup lacked punch. Their defense was one of the worst in the majors.
Fast-forward through a turbulent five months and the Twins are still struggling to find their footing as spring training begins this week. The Twins fired manager Rocco Baldelli following their 70-92 season, and they replaced him with Derek Shelton, Baldelli’s bench coach in 2019.
Shelton, 55, managed the Pittsburgh Pirates for five-plus years and never won more than 76 games in a season. He was fired last May when Pittsburgh opened with a 12-26 record. The Twins believed a low payroll and difficult roster situation were the primary factors in Shelton’s career .410 winning percentage, but the Twins are giving him a low payroll and a different set of roster challenges.
Two of the key people who signed off on Shelton’s hire, owner Joe Pohlad and team President Derek Falvey, are no longer in their leadership roles. Pohlad was replaced in December by his older brother, Tom, when the team finalized the addition of limited minority ownership partners. Falvey said he agreed to mutually part ways with the organization Jan. 30.
Now Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll, the youngest head of baseball operations for any major league team at 35, is the architect for a roster that still has flaws present from last season.
The bullpen is largely the same with one free-agent addition (lefthander Taylor Rogers). The Twins added free-agent first baseman Josh Bell and catcher Victor Caratini to their offense, but those moves feel more geared toward raising the floor for the team’s potential than raising the ceiling.
Money talk
The Twins are carrying an estimated $103 million Opening Day payroll, their lowest figure since 2017. That is about $25 million under where they ended last year and nearly $60 million lower than where payroll sat in 2023 when the Twins earned their last playoff appearance.