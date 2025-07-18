Inside Matt Wallner’s strange statistical season for the Twins

DENVER − When Matt Wallner came off the injured list in May after missing six weeks with a strained left hamstring, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said “it literally was exciting to write his name on the lineup card again. It means so much to get his production back in our lineup.”
Now Wallner has been back for six weeks, and it’s fair to ask — when will that production arrive?
The left-handed slugger and Forest Lake native is having one of the most bizarre seasons any Twin has had in awhile. His 10 home runs make him one of five Twins in double-digits, not bad for a guy who has played only 55 games. And he’s hitting .242 against left-handed pitching, a huge improvement; in fact, it’s the first time in his career he’s hit better than .184 against lefties, and his .606 slugging average vs. left-handers is All-Star level.
From that angle, he appears to be responding to the challenge Baldelli issued to Wallner and Trevor Larnach during spring training.
“We’re going to be looking for them to take the next step in their development, and that’ll be left-on-left production,” the Twins manager said. “That’s going to be next bit of growth in their game, and we’re excited to see where they take that.”
So it feels like progress has been made — except that there are so many oddball stats in Wallner’s season, too, starting with the fact that now he’s not hitting right-handers, the skill that got him to the big leagues. His .196 average is a whopping 79 points lower than his previous career low, his .413 slugging off last year’s level by 153 points.
And that’s not even the weirdest part. Wallner has only 16 RBIs this season, not so easy to do when you’ve also hit 10 home runs. That means Wallner has driven in himself far more often (10 times) than he’s driven in a teammate (just six). And three of those scored ahead of him on home runs.
Basically, the 27-year-old right fielder has been quite unproductive in run-scoring situations.