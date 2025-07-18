Inside Matt Wallner’s strange statistical season for the Twins

Drill down even farther, and the numbers are crazy. As mentioned, Wallner has driven in a run without a home run only three times all year — and two of them came in the season’s first two weeks, before his injury. Wallner has driven in a run without a home run just once since April 13, with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly to drive in the final run of a 10-5 loss in Detroit on June 28. That’s one non-homer RBI in his last 39 games.