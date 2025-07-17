Twins

Twins-Rockies series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, radio-TV information

Colorado is on pace to lose a major-league record 125 games.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 9:02PM
Luke Keaschall of the Twins is on a rehab assignment at St. Paul after recovering from a broken arm. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Twins at Colorado Rockies

THREE-GAME SERIES AT COORS FIELD

All games on Twins.TV, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:40 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (3-8, 4.95 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Freeland (1-10, 5.44)

Saturday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (3-13, 6.60)

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (9-4, 2.72 ERA) vs. RHP Germán Márquez (3-10, 5.57)

TWINS UPDATE

After a four-day break for the All-Star game, the Twins (47-49) open a six-game road trip with their first visit to Denver since the final weekend of the 2023 regular season. The Twins won the first two games of that series — 7-6 and 14-6 — before Colorado won the series finale 3-2 in 11 innings. They have gone 2-1 against the Rockies in each of the last three seasons.

The Twins, who are in a stretch of 15 consecutive games against National League teams, are 13-17 against NL teams this season. They are 4-2 so far in the current stretch.

RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain), who has been sidelined since June 4, is near activation from the injured list after striking out nine in four shutout innings in a rehab start for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on July 13. ... 2B Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) and RHP Bailey Ober (left hip impingement) start rehab assignments in St. Paul today. RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) is out.

The Twins conclude the road trip with a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, beginning Monday.

COLORADO UPDATE

The Rockies (22-74), who haven’t had a winning season since 2018, are on a pace to lose 125 games. Their 74 losses prior to the All-Star break are the most since 1933 — the year of the first All-Star Game — surpassing the 2024 Chicago White Sox (27-71). They lost 103 games in 2023 and 101 last season and are 10-36 at Coors Field this season; they have lost 17 consecutive series at home dating to last season. ... The Rockies are 5-22 in interleague games this season.

C Hunter Goodman, who was the Rockies’ only All-Star, ranks first or second among NL catchers in almost every offensive category. His 17 home runs and 52 RBI are the most by a Rockies catcher prior to the All-Star break in franchise history. His 39 extra-base hits are the most by an NL catcher prior to the All-Star Break since Jonathan Lucroy’s 42 for Milwaukee in 2014.

INF/OF Tyler Freeman, in his first season with the Rockies after three seasons with Cleveland, is hitting .323. He had reached base in 25 consecutive games before going 0-for-5 in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss in Cincinnati on Sunday. ... SS Ezequiel Tovar (left oblique strain), who has been on the injured list since June 3, is expected to activated this weekend. ... OF Mickey Moniak (left foot contusion) has not played in the field since behing hit by a pitch on July 8. He was the Rockies DH for their final three games before the break. ... 2B Thairo Estrada (left thumb) is day-to-day after jamming his thumb on July 7. ... RHP Seth Halvorsen (right forearm fatigue), who hasn’t pitched since July 9, is expected to return this weekend.

