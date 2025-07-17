Twins-Rockies series preview: Pitching probables, injury report, radio-TV information

INF/OF Tyler Freeman, in his first season with the Rockies after three seasons with Cleveland, is hitting .323. He had reached base in 25 consecutive games before going 0-for-5 in the Rockies’ 4-2 loss in Cincinnati on Sunday. ... SS Ezequiel Tovar (left oblique strain), who has been on the injured list since June 3, is expected to activated this weekend. ... OF Mickey Moniak (left foot contusion) has not played in the field since behing hit by a pitch on July 8. He was the Rockies DH for their final three games before the break. ... 2B Thairo Estrada (left thumb) is day-to-day after jamming his thumb on July 7. ... RHP Seth Halvorsen (right forearm fatigue), who hasn’t pitched since July 9, is expected to return this weekend.