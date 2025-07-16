Twins pitcher Joe Ryan has stellar All-Star debut, fulfilling Byron Buxton’s hopes

ATLANTA — Even before he took the mound for the American League All-Stars on Tuesday night, Joe Ryan had already experienced success here.
So said Ryan’s fellow Twin and All-Star, Byron Buxton.
“Joe was an awesome baby-sitter — even the kids said so,” Buxton said of the way Ryan chaperoned Brixton and Blaze Buxton, the slugger’s two oldest sons, during Monday night’s Home Run Derby. “Bringing the towel to me with the boys yesterday was a special moment. I think he was kind of nervous about it, but he was great.”
Sort of like how Ryan performed in the All-Star Game, too, though if he was nervous, it didn’t show.
“Actually, I was really exhausted when the game started. Fortunately, they have a good espresso bar in there,” Ryan said. “It’s super fun, and everyone here made it so easy for us. But it saps your energy.”
His energy returned when Ryan entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with the AL trailing 2-0. His task seemed a challenging one. Scheduled to bat were San Diego third baseman Manny Machado, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Tucker — by coincidence, each of the three hitters had collected an extra-base hit the last time they faced Ryan. Machado and Tucker had homered, and Smith knocked a double.
They didn’t stand a chance on this big stage, though.
Pitching to Seattle catcher (and Home Run Derby champ) Cal Raleigh, Ryan needed only four pitches to strike out Machado, getting the seven-time All-Star to reach for a 97-mph fastball.