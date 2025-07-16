Twins

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan has stellar All-Star debut, fulfilling Byron Buxton’s hopes

Twins righthander Joe Ryan struck out two in retiring the side in order in the fourth inning Tuesday night in Atlanta, excelling on the big stage.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 2:35AM
Twins pitcher Joe Ryan delivers for the AL during the fourth inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Atlanta. He retired the side in order, striking out two in his All-Star debut. (Mike Stewart/The Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Even before he took the mound for the American League All-Stars on Tuesday night, Joe Ryan had already experienced success here.

So said Ryan’s fellow Twin and All-Star, Byron Buxton.

“Joe was an awesome baby-sitter — even the kids said so,” Buxton said of the way Ryan chaperoned Brixton and Blaze Buxton, the slugger’s two oldest sons, during Monday night’s Home Run Derby. “Bringing the towel to me with the boys yesterday was a special moment. I think he was kind of nervous about it, but he was great.”

Sort of like how Ryan performed in the All-Star Game, too, though if he was nervous, it didn’t show.

“Actually, I was really exhausted when the game started. Fortunately, they have a good espresso bar in there,” Ryan said. “It’s super fun, and everyone here made it so easy for us. But it saps your energy.”

His energy returned when Ryan entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with the AL trailing 2-0. His task seemed a challenging one. Scheduled to bat were San Diego third baseman Manny Machado, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Tucker — by coincidence, each of the three hitters had collected an extra-base hit the last time they faced Ryan. Machado and Tucker had homered, and Smith knocked a double.

They didn’t stand a chance on this big stage, though.

Pitching to Seattle catcher (and Home Run Derby champ) Cal Raleigh, Ryan needed only four pitches to strike out Machado, getting the seven-time All-Star to reach for a 97-mph fastball.

“That gave me confidence, the way I was throwing. That helped,” Ryan said. For a pitcher whose fastball averages 93.4 mph, the velocity was a revelation.

“It’s hot out here,” Ryan said of the mid-80s mugginess. “The warm weather and knowing I’m only going one inning, it made the ball go. Plus, I was pretty amped.”

Smith swung at the first pitch he saw, another 97-mph fastball, and popped it up to second base. And after falling behind Tucker 2-1, Ryan stuck with the fastball to get a swinging strike two, then pinpointed another at the very bottom of the strike zone, a called third strike.

Related Coverage

Twins

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident in Twins sale: ‘There will be a transaction’

Nation

Former Twins pitcher convicted of murdering his father-in-law over $11M estate

Twins

Buxton finds his rhythm in Home Run Derby, then falls out of it

Twins

Twins' Buxton says All-Star Game in Georgia is great, but Minnesota is his MLB home

Ten pitches, seven strikes, and Ryan is perfect as an All-Star. He was greeted by Buxton as he returned to the dugout, having fulfilled his teammate’s hopes for him.

 “It’s going to be pretty amazing,” Buxton said before the game. “I can’t wait for Joe to have that moment.”

After all, Buxton had several already. In addition to the Derby, in which his performance made him “ecstatic,” Buxton said he had spent time with friends and family members from his hometown of Baxley, Ga., in the southern part of Georgia.

And sure, there was that ballgame Tuesday night — Buxton entered the game in the fifth inning, subbing in for starting center fielder Javier Báez of Detroit — but in Buxton’s opinion, one of the best parts about being an All-Star is simply being around all the other All-Stars.

“It’s such a great group in here,” Buxton said in the American League clubhouse. “Some of them I knew, some I didn’t. But we’re all friends now. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

Buxton lined out to left in the seventh inning.

His sons were instrumental in another fun activity Tuesday, Buxton said. MLB stages a red-carpet welcome to the ballpark, and players are encouraged to dress as though they are attending a gala event. Buxton won raves with a deep teal suit in Los Angeles in 2022, and he made a striking impression this time, too.

The Twins' Byron Buxton arrives on the red carpet for the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/The Associated Press)

Head to toe in pink — with his wife, Lindsey, and his three sons in matching outfits.

“Brix and Blaze wanted to do pink. They said it was a happy color,” Buxton said. “They wanted to wear pink or maybe neon green, something really bright. I don’t argue with it.”

Ryan was less flashy, but just as classy, in a casual off-white suit, with his fiancée, Clare Stonich, accompanying him in a two-piece bright white dress.

View post on X
about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan has stellar All-Star debut, fulfilling Byron Buxton’s hopes

card image

Twins righthander Joe Ryan struck out two in retiring the side in order in the fourth inning Tuesday night in Atlanta, excelling on the big stage.

Nation

Former Twins pitcher convicted of murdering his father-in-law over $11M estate

card image

Twins

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident in Twins sale: ‘There will be a transaction’

card image