Twins pitcher Joe Ryan has stellar All-Star debut, fulfilling Byron Buxton’s hopes

His energy returned when Ryan entered the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with the AL trailing 2-0. His task seemed a challenging one. Scheduled to bat were San Diego third baseman Manny Machado, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Tucker — by coincidence, each of the three hitters had collected an extra-base hit the last time they faced Ryan. Machado and Tucker had homered, and Smith knocked a double.