Souhan: Twins’ Byron Buxton has had a 13-year journey to stardom

The Twins made Byron Buxton the second pick in the 2012 amateur draft, right after the Astros selected Carlos Correa. Thirteen years later, Buxton is performing like the everyday superstar the Twins hoped he would be.
Because the big-league Twins were inept and Buxton was their primary reason for hope, starting in 2013, then-Star Tribune sports editor Glen Crevier asked me to chronicle Buxton’s rise to the majors.
Photographer Jerry Holt joined me in visiting Buxton and his family in Baxley, Ga.; in Atlanta, where he bought a townhouse so he could work out with other big-leaguers in the winter; and in Fort Myers, Fla., where he bought a house near the Twins spring training complex.
I saw Buxton play — and rehabilitate injuries — at various minor league stops. As Buxton prepares to play in the All-Star Game and compete in the Home Run Derby in his home state, here are some of my most vivid memories of chronicling his rise to stardom:
Target Field
After the draft, the Twins brought Buxton to Target Field, and he took batting practice. He hit an alarming number of balls into the netting of the batting cage. This was a superior athlete, not a polished baseball player.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Buxton surged at Class A Cedar Rapids, mimicking the destruction caused by another athletic hurricane, Mike Trout, a few years earlier in the Midwest League.
Buxton hit a house beyond the left-field fence with a home run, and played like the five-tool centerfielder teams dream of.
“He would hit a routine ground ball, and beat it out, and the other team would be in shock,” said Twins third base coach Tommy Watkins, who coached Buxton at Cedar Rapids. “He would hit a comebacker to the mound, and almost beat it out. Other teams had trouble believing what they were seeing.”