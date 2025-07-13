Twins

Twins head into All-Star break under .500 with 2-1 loss to Pirates

The Twins ended a successful homestand 6-3, but for the third series in a row they failed to complete a sweep after Pittsburgh pushed across a ninth-inning run against Jhoan Duran.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 13, 2025 at 8:52PM
Twins right fielder Matt Wallner leaps but can't make the catch on a double hit by Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds in the first inning Sunday at Target Field. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins headed into the All-Star break with a successful homestand but a little bit of frustration after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field.

They ended that homestand 6-3, winning two out of three in each series against Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh. But in all three series, the Twins failed to complete a sweep after winning the first two games. A victory could have gotten the Twins back to .500, but instead they head into the All-Star break with a 47-49 record.

The Pirates had lost the first eight games of their nine-game road trip but won the finale when they scored a ninth inning run against Jhoan Duran, loading the bases with one out on three singles.

Spencer Horwitz then hit sharply a potential double-play ball that second baseman Brooks Lee dove to stop. Lee couldn’t get the ball out of his glove and had to settle with an out at first while pinch hitter Oneil Cruz scored from third.

BOXSCORE: Pittsburgh 2, Twins 1

MLB standings

The Pirates scored their first run on Tommy Pham’s homer to lead off the second inning, 421 feet to deep center field off Simeon Woods Richardson.

The Twins tied it in an inning later. Harrison Bader led off with a single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Buxton’s one-out double.

Twins first baseman Kody Clemens was upended on a fourth-inning play. He stretched high for a Correa throw from shortstop and was clipped by Pittsburgh batter Isiah Kiner-Falefa as he tried to beat out the play at first.

Clemens ended up flat on the dirt, but stayed in the game.

Woods Richardson started and went 4⅔ innings. Louie Varland, Brock Stewart and Griffin Jax kept the score tied before Pittsburgh’s breakthrough against Duran.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

