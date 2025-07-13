The Twins headed into the All-Star break with a successful homestand but a little bit of frustration after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Target Field.
They ended that homestand 6-3, winning two out of three in each series against Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh. But in all three series, the Twins failed to complete a sweep after winning the first two games. A victory could have gotten the Twins back to .500, but instead they head into the All-Star break with a 47-49 record.
The Pirates had lost the first eight games of their nine-game road trip but won the finale when they scored a ninth inning run against Jhoan Duran, loading the bases with one out on three singles.
Spencer Horwitz then hit sharply a potential double-play ball that second baseman Brooks Lee dove to stop. Lee couldn’t get the ball out of his glove and had to settle with an out at first while pinch hitter Oneil Cruz scored from third.
The Pirates scored their first run on Tommy Pham’s homer to lead off the second inning, 421 feet to deep center field off Simeon Woods Richardson.
The Twins tied it in an inning later. Harrison Bader led off with a single, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Buxton’s one-out double.