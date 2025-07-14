ATLANTA — Over the past four Major League Baseball amateur drafts, the Twins have used a top-36 pick on a shortstop four times.
Make it five in five years.
Marek Houston, a 21-year-old Wake Forest infielder, was the Twins’ pick with the 16th overall choice Sunday, joining Kaelen Culpepper (2024), Kyle DeBarge (2024), Brooks Lee (2022) and Noah Miller (2021) as shortstops impressing the Twins enough to be drafted so high.
The Twins also added Alabama righthander Riley Quick with their competitive-balance pick, No. 36 overall.
Houston said he looks forward to competing for jobs as he works his way up the Twins organization. Several draft evaluators described the Venice, Fla., native as perhaps the strongest defender in the draft and thus the likeliest of all the shortstops chosen to remain at the position.
“Competition is great. It makes you better,” Houston said in a phone interview with reporters. “You know, with the competition in the ACC and out-of-conference games, you get better every year. Looking at my stats, I get better every year, and that’s how it should be.”
He’s right about the improvement. Houston batted .220 as a freshman for the Demon Deacons, but he started 59 games that season because of his defense. The batting average improved to .326 as a sophomore, and .354 this year as a junior. He has also developed more power, hitting 15 home runs this year and leading Wake Forest with 66 RBI in 61 games.
“I couldn’t be happier for or prouder of Marek,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said in a statement. “His hard work and sacrifice has paid off, and he has become the type of player a Major League team can anchor its defense around. The Twins are a great organization with a track record of development. Marek will thrive in the Twins organization, and his ascent to the big leagues will be swift.”