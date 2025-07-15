Twins’ Byron Buxton finds his rhythm in Home Run Derby, then falls out of it

ATLANTA — Two days after coming to the plate knowing he needed a home run to complete his first career cycle, the Twins’ Byron Buxton came to the plate Monday night knowing he needed another home run — and another one, and another one, and another one.
“I feel like I had way more pressure in the [Home Run] Derby than I did to get the cycle. Not even close,” Buxton said after advancing to the semifinals of the eight-man field, but no further. “In a game, I don’t put that pressure on myself. Here, it’s like, ‘Oops, that one didn’t go out. That one neither. That one neither. Ahhh, I better change something!’”
Change he did, and it worked. Buxton had only 11 home runs with 30 seconds remaining in the three-minute first round but added three more before the clock ran out. Then came the untimed bonus round, in which every swing is either a home run or one of three allotted “outs.”
Buxton suddenly couldn’t miss.
He added six home runs with his first seven swings, finishing the round with 20, third most among the eight participants.
“Just being able to take my time” made the difference, Buxton said. “Not being in a rush, being able to take a pitch. Kind of feels a little more like the regular season, I guess.”
Buxton had predicted earlier in the day that he would hit 18 in the first round. Did he surprise himself?
“I did. I ain’t going to lie, I did,” Buxton said. “Just went up there and had fun with it. I was pressing a little bit to start out, but when I let that go, it got fun. It was fun.”