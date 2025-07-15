Twins’ Byron Buxton finds his rhythm in Home Run Derby, then falls out of it

“I feel like I had way more pressure in the [Home Run] Derby than I did to get the cycle. Not even close,” Buxton said after advancing to the semifinals of the eight-man field, but no further. “In a game, I don’t put that pressure on myself. Here, it’s like, ‘Oops, that one didn’t go out. That one neither. That one neither. Ahhh, I better change something!’”