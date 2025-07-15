Twins

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan is intent on learning more about his craft at All-Star Game

First-time All-Star Joe Ryan, who has been told he will “most likely pitch an inning” Tuesday night, is soaking up knowledge from fellow standouts in Atlanta.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 15, 2025 at 1:12AM
During a game against the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday at Target Field, Twins pitcher Joe Ryan tips his hat while being acknowledged for his All-Star Game selection. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Twins righthander Joe Ryan has been told he will “most likely pitch an inning” during the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, though he doesn’t know which one. Until then, he has his itinerary all planned out for his All-Star experience — or as he thinks of it, the greatest collection of pitching coaches in the world.

“I’m hoping to talk to [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto again,” Ryan said of the Los Angeles Dodgers righthander. “When he was figuring out who to sign with [in 2023], he was throwing at a field I was at, and he showed me all his pitches, which was great.”

Then, Ryan mused, he would track down Texas Rangers righthander Jacob deGrom, maybe play catch with him, to see whether the two-time Cy Young Award winner has any pointers about maintaining his four-seamer velocity. Ryan also asked a staff member whether Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was attending the All-Star festivities at Truist Park, even though he withdrew from the National League team last week. Alas, he is not.

“Wheeler is a great one for me to talk to,” Ryan explained. “He helped me a lot with my sinker last year.”

Yes, the 29-year-old Ryan, whose inclusion on the American League All-Star roster identifies him as one of the best pitchers in the world, is intent upon making himself even better, a project the Twins obviously endorse.

“That’s what you love to see, a guy who isn’t satisfied, even with all he’s accomplished, who wants to be better,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said last week. “He was pretty good when he got here, and he’s done nothing but get better.”

Is that true? Ryan, asked whether he believes that 2025 is the best of his four major league seasons, said he doesn’t know. “I haven’t looked at the numbers. I never do,” Ryan said with a shrug. “What do you think?”

Well, he has had great stretches in the past, but this season, in which he has allowed zero or one run 11 times in 18 starts, feels like a breakthrough. His 2.72 ERA is a career best, he’s striking out better than one hitter an inning, and only one of the 12 homers he has allowed has come with more than one runner on base.

Most of all, he has been the most reliable pitcher in the Twins rotation, important since they are without injured teammates Pablo López and Bailey Ober. Not that he has given that responsibility much thought.

“Honestly, I don’t. Is there any point in putting extra pressure on yourself? No,” Ryan reasoned. “I’m competing as best as I can, but that doesn’t change someone else’s circumstances.”

Speaking of changing circumstances, Ryan smiled when he was asked about rumors that other teams have contacted the Twins to inquire about his availability in a trade.

Related Coverage

Twins

Here are the 21 players chosen by the Minnesota Twins in the 2025 MLB amateur draft

Twins

Twins select Wake Forest shortstop Houston in first round of MLB draft

Sports

Souhan: Twins’ Buxton has had a 13-year journey to stardom

Twins

Twins go into All-Star break under .500 with loss to Pirates but might have momentum

“It’s fun. It’s entertainment, but I’m not thinking about, ‘Oh, where am I getting traded?’ ” Ryan said. “It gives the fans and the media something to talk about. My dad even asked me about it. But my mom doesn’t bring it up. Unless it’s to the Giants, she doesn’t want to think about it.”

Twins acquire pitcher Davis

The Twins acquired an additional pitcher Monday, sending cash to the Dodgers for righthander Noah Davis.

Davis, 28, who was assigned to Class AAA St. Paul, has made brief appearances in the majors over the past four seasons, the first three of them with Colorado. He owns an 8.95 ERA, 51 strikeouts in 57⅓ career innings — and probably a few mental scars over his final appearance as a Dodger. On July 4, Davis allowed 10 runs to the Houston Astros in the sixth inning of an 18-1 loss, giving up six hits (including a grand slam and a three-run homer) and three walks before retiring the side.

about the writer

about the writer

Phil Miller

Reporter

Phil Miller has covered the Twins for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2013. Previously, he covered the University of Minnesota football team, and from 2007-09, he covered the Twins for the Pioneer Press.

See Moreicon

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Twins' Buxton says All-Star Game in Georgia is great, but Minnesota is his MLB home

card image

Center fielder Byron Buxton, back in his native Georgia for the All-Star Game, says ‘I’m a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life."

Twins

Twins' Ryan is intent on learning more about his craft at All-Star Game

card image

Twins

Here are the 21 players chosen by the Minnesota Twins in the 2025 MLB amateur draft

card image