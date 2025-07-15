ATLANTA — Twins righthander Joe Ryan has been told he will “most likely pitch an inning” during the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, though he doesn’t know which one. Until then, he has his itinerary all planned out for his All-Star experience — or as he thinks of it, the greatest collection of pitching coaches in the world.
“I’m hoping to talk to [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto again,” Ryan said of the Los Angeles Dodgers righthander. “When he was figuring out who to sign with [in 2023], he was throwing at a field I was at, and he showed me all his pitches, which was great.”
Then, Ryan mused, he would track down Texas Rangers righthander Jacob deGrom, maybe play catch with him, to see whether the two-time Cy Young Award winner has any pointers about maintaining his four-seamer velocity. Ryan also asked a staff member whether Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was attending the All-Star festivities at Truist Park, even though he withdrew from the National League team last week. Alas, he is not.
“Wheeler is a great one for me to talk to,” Ryan explained. “He helped me a lot with my sinker last year.”
Yes, the 29-year-old Ryan, whose inclusion on the American League All-Star roster identifies him as one of the best pitchers in the world, is intent upon making himself even better, a project the Twins obviously endorse.
“That’s what you love to see, a guy who isn’t satisfied, even with all he’s accomplished, who wants to be better,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said last week. “He was pretty good when he got here, and he’s done nothing but get better.”
Is that true? Ryan, asked whether he believes that 2025 is the best of his four major league seasons, said he doesn’t know. “I haven’t looked at the numbers. I never do,” Ryan said with a shrug. “What do you think?”
Well, he has had great stretches in the past, but this season, in which he has allowed zero or one run 11 times in 18 starts, feels like a breakthrough. His 2.72 ERA is a career best, he’s striking out better than one hitter an inning, and only one of the 12 homers he has allowed has come with more than one runner on base.