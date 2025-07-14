Minnesota Twins draft tracker: Updates as players are chosen today in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Major League baseball amateur draft will conclude today with the final 17 rounds, after MLB had the first three rounds (and competitive balance round) on Sunday night.
Here are the Twins’ draft picks:
First round, 16th overall
Marek Houston, 21, shortstop, Wake Forest
Houston said he looks forward to competing for jobs as he works his way up the Twins organization. Several draft evaluators described the Venice, Fla., native as perhaps the strongest defender in the draft and thus the likeliest of all the shortstops chosen to remain at the position.
“Competition is great. It makes you better,” Houston said in a phone interview with reporters. “You know, with the competition in the ACC and out-of-conference games, you get better every year. Looking at my stats, I get better every year, and that’s how it should be.”
Houston batted .220 as a freshman for the Demon Deacons, but he started 59 games that season because of his defense. The batting average improved to .326 as a sophomore, and .354 this year as a junior. The third-team All-American has also developed more power, hitting 15 home runs this year and leading Wake Forest with 66 RBI in 61 games.
The bonus slot for the 16th pick is worth $4.93 million, though Houston said the sides have not yet discussed a contract.