Minnesota Twins draft tracker: Updates as players are chosen today in Atlanta

The Twins had four picks on Sunday night and 17 as the day wore on Monday.

By Phil Miller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 5:33PM
Fans gather to watch the first round of the MLB baseball draft Sunday in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/The Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The Major League baseball amateur draft will conclude today with the final 17 rounds, after MLB had the first three rounds (and competitive balance round) on Sunday night.

Here are the Twins’ draft picks:

First round, 16th overall

Marek Houston, 21, shortstop, Wake Forest

Houston said he looks forward to competing for jobs as he works his way up the Twins organization. Several draft evaluators described the Venice, Fla., native as perhaps the strongest defender in the draft and thus the likeliest of all the shortstops chosen to remain at the position.

“Competition is great. It makes you better,” Houston said in a phone interview with reporters. “You know, with the competition in the ACC and out-of-conference games, you get better every year. Looking at my stats, I get better every year, and that’s how it should be.”

Houston batted .220 as a freshman for the Demon Deacons, but he started 59 games that season because of his defense. The batting average improved to .326 as a sophomore, and .354 this year as a junior. The third-team All-American has also developed more power, hitting 15 home runs this year and leading Wake Forest with 66 RBI in 61 games.

The bonus slot for the 16th pick is worth $4.93 million, though Houston said the sides have not yet discussed a contract.

Competitive balance round, 36th overall

Riley Quick, righthanded pitcher, Alabama

Quick, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound righthander, was the hardest-throwing starting pitcher available in the draft, according to ESPN’s draft analysts, with a 97-mph average on his fastball this season for the Crimson Tide. He recovered from 2024 elbow surgery to pitch his way to the All-SEC second team, going 8-3 with 70 strikeouts in 62 innings.

Second round, 54th overall

Quentin Young, 18, shortstop, Oaks Christian Academy (Los Angeles)

Young, a nephew of former Twins outfielder Delmon Young and his brother Dmitri, has committed to Louisiana State but could choose to sign a professional contract instead. He’s 6-6 and 225 pounds.

Third round, 88th overall

James Ellwanger, 21, righthanded pitcher, Dallas Baptist

This past season, he went 4-2 with a 3.98 ERA. With a fastball that can hit 100 mph, he led Conference USA in strikeouts (95), ranking eighth in the nation with 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Fourth round, 119th overall

Jason Reitz, 20, righthanded pitcher, Oregon

At 6-foot-11, Reitz is a work in progress. He had Tommy John surgery in high school, then pitched at St. Mary’s as a reliever during his first two college season. He transferred to Oregon and was in their starting rotation last season. He struck out 73 in 64 innings.

Fifth round, 149th overall

Matt Barr, 19, righthanded pitcher, State University of New York-Niagara

Another big guy at 6-6, Barr was a junior college standout for the Thunderwolves and has committed to Tennessee if he doesn’t sign with the Twins.

Sixth round, 179th overall

Bruin Agbayani, 18, shortstop, St. Louis School (Hawaii)

The son of former major leaguer Benny Agbayani is a lefthanded hitter and the top high school player in Hawaii. He is committed to Michigan and will probably be an outfielder there.

Seventh round, 209th overall

Jacob McCombs, 21, outfielder, Cal-Irvine

A lefthanded hitter from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., McCombs played at San Diego State as a freshman before transferring to UCI. He hit .352 with 13 home runs in 57 games for the Anteaters.

