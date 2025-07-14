Twins

Twins All-Star Byron Buxton in the spotlight at MLB Home Run Derby tonight

Cal Raleigh of Seattle has been the big basher during the regular season; can Buxton blast past him in Atlanta?

By Ryan Kostecka

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 5:01PM
Byron Buxton will be swinging away in the Home Run Derby tonight in Atlanta. (Arwen Clemans/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Exactly 17 years ago today Justin Morneau made Twins history when he lifted a trophy over his head after being named the 2008 Home Run Derby champion. He was the first and last player to don a Twins uniform while winning.

Byron Buxton has a chance to become the second.

Just two days after hitting the first cycle at Target Field, Buxton will take his hot streak on the road when he participates in the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Pitching to him will be Twins third base coach Tommy Watkins, Buxton’s coach at Class A Cedar Rapids after he was drafted in 2013.

“You’re in a game environment, except the guy is throwing 60 miles an hour, right?” Morneau told the Star Tribune’s La Velle E. Neal III. “So you’re going to be all fired up to jump on a pitch that you [normally] can catch up to 98 mph. So you’ve got to kind of let it travel a little bit and just maybe move your sights over 10 or 15 feet toward the middle of the field because you’re gonna get to more balls and you’re gonna be flying like you’ve never felt.”

After many iterations over the years, the derby has settled on a bracket-style timed event featuring three rounds with competitors eliminated after each.

First Round: Each player has three minutes or 40 pitches (whichever comes first) to hit as many home runs as possible, with a bonus period for each player that lasts until they record three outs (any non-homer swing). Another bonus period is awarded to each competitor if they hit a home run that travels at least 425 feet, giving them the ability to use a fourth out.

Only the top four hitters advance and will be seeded based on their totals. A tiebreaker is settled by longest distance.

Second Round: The next round will be shorter than the first, as players will have two minutes or 27 pitches in the semifinals. Tiebreakers are settled with a 60-second “swing-off.”

Championship Round: The two batters left standing will go head-to-head in the final round, having two minutes or 27 pitches. Again, tiebreakers are settled with a 60-second “swing-off.”

Related Coverage

Sports

Souhan: Twins’ Buxton has had a 13-year journey to stardom

Twins

Buxton hits for the cycle, driving Twins to victory over the Pirates

Sports

Neal: Twins alums have Home Run Derby memories — and advice

Home Run Derby participants

  • Cal Raleigh, Seattle | 38 home runs this season
    • James Wood, Washington | 24
      • Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay | 23
        • Byron Buxton, Twins | 21
          • Brent Rooker, Athletics | 20
            • Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees | 17
              • Matt Olson, Atlanta | 17
                • Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh | 16
                  about the writer

                  about the writer

                  Ryan Kostecka

                  Sports editor

                  Ryan Kostecka is the Minnesota Star Tribune's sports editor.

                  See Moreicon

                  More from Twins

                  See More

                  Twins

                  Twins All-Star Byron Buxton in the spotlight at MLB Home Run Derby tonight

                  card image

                  Cal Raleigh of Seattle has been the big basher during the regular season; can Buxton blast past him in Atlanta?

                  Twins

                  Twins select Wake Forest shortstop Houston in first round of MLB draft

                  card image

                  Sports

                  Souhan: Twins’ Buxton has had a 13-year journey to stardom

                  Staff headshot
                  Jim Souhan
                  card image