Twins All-Star Byron Buxton in the spotlight at MLB Home Run Derby tonight

Exactly 17 years ago today Justin Morneau made Twins history when he lifted a trophy over his head after being named the 2008 Home Run Derby champion. He was the first and last player to don a Twins uniform while winning.
Byron Buxton has a chance to become the second.
Just two days after hitting the first cycle at Target Field, Buxton will take his hot streak on the road when he participates in the 2025 Home Run Derby in Atlanta.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Pitching to him will be Twins third base coach Tommy Watkins, Buxton’s coach at Class A Cedar Rapids after he was drafted in 2013.
“You’re in a game environment, except the guy is throwing 60 miles an hour, right?” Morneau told the Star Tribune’s La Velle E. Neal III. “So you’re going to be all fired up to jump on a pitch that you [normally] can catch up to 98 mph. So you’ve got to kind of let it travel a little bit and just maybe move your sights over 10 or 15 feet toward the middle of the field because you’re gonna get to more balls and you’re gonna be flying like you’ve never felt.”
After many iterations over the years, the derby has settled on a bracket-style timed event featuring three rounds with competitors eliminated after each.
First Round: Each player has three minutes or 40 pitches (whichever comes first) to hit as many home runs as possible, with a bonus period for each player that lasts until they record three outs (any non-homer swing). Another bonus period is awarded to each competitor if they hit a home run that travels at least 425 feet, giving them the ability to use a fourth out.