ATLANTA — Byron Buxton has given a lot of thought lately to the concept of “home.” He probably used no word more often than that one during his hourlong question-and-answer session Monday, ahead of his appearance in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game, calling himself blessed to be able to perform in his home state, just a couple of hours away from his hometown of Baxley, Ga.
“I’m from a small town, so to be able to come home, to show kids there that nothing is impossible, that as long as you put the work in, you can do it —that gives me a really good feeling. This is a once-in-a-lifetime memory,” Buxton said. “Nothing is more important to me than home, except for my family. And they’re kind of the same thing.”
So, coming from a man to whom home has such a spiritual meaning, it was startling to hear Buxton’s choice of words when he was asked whether he would someday like to play for the Atlanta Braves here in Truist Park, where his fellow Georgians could see him play every day.
“I’ve got a no-trade clause — I’m a Minnesota Twin for the rest of my life,” Buxton said without hesitation. “That’s the best feeling in the world, knowing when I when I walk into the clubhouse every day, it’s going to say Twins. I love Minnesota — that’s home.”
Home? Like, home home?
“It is. Baxley, it’s where I’m from, and I go back every offseason. Once our season is over, I’ll be back there. Back home,” Buxton said. “But I don’t want to play anywhere else. The team, the people, the city — they made me who I am and made me a part of it there. That’s home, too.”
If Buxton sounds more philosophical, more thoughtful, than the 21-year-old phenom who arrived in his adopted hometown just more than a decade ago, he would agree with that. And though part of it is simply wisdom borne of age, not to mention parenting three young boys, Buxton also says his outlook is a product of something he has experienced only rarely during his MLB career.
Health.