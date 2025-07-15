The slugger predicted Monday afternoon that he would hit 18 home runs in the Home Run Derby that night. He shortchanged himself: He reached the seats 20 times in the three-minute first round, including six in seven swings during the bonus round, to advance to the head-to-head semifinals. But Buxton, being fed batting-practice pitches by Twins coach Tommy Watkins, appeared tired when he returned to the batter’s box. He managed only six in the two-minute round, and added just one in the bonus round. His challenger, Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, blasted eight into the seats in just one minute, eliminating Buxton one round from the finals. Buxton’s semifinal finish keeps Justin Morneau as the Twins’ only derby winner, having beaten Josh Hamilton in 2008 at Yankee Stadium.