Twins finally land sponsor for advertising patch on their uniforms: Securian Financial

DENVER – The roster is the same and the lineup will probably look no different, either. But the Twins will have a new look when they open the second half of the season Friday night at Coors Field.
It’s on their uniforms.
A patch bearing the name and logo of St. Paul-based Securian Financial will adorn a sleeve on the jersey of each Twins player, coach and manager beginning Friday night, the team announced Thursday. Two and a half years after MLB gave its teams the go-ahead to sell advertising space on their most visible real estate — the players themselves — the Twins have finally found a partner willing to meet their price.
With the Nationals (who struck a deal with AARP) and the Rockies (York Space Systems) adding jersey patches earlier this month, the Twins’ contract with Securian Financial leaves only the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays without a sponsorship deal on their uniforms.
What took so long for the Twins to tap into the sport’s new revenue stream? Safe to say, the Twins likely held out for a deal commensurate with their market size. Though the Twins and Securian did not reveal the terms of their agreement, other than it’s a multi-year partnership, the Padres, for instance, in a market marginally smaller than the Twin Cities’ 3.7 million people, are being paid a reported $10 million per season by Motorola to wear the smartphone maker’s logo on their sleeves.
Other fees reportedly range from the Marlins’ $5 million-per-season deal with home security company ADT, to the Yankees’ unconfirmed $25 million income from Starr Insurance.
But the yearslong matchmaking process in Minnesota was about more than money, according to Sean Moore, the Twins’ chief revenue officer.
“Finding the right partner for our first jersey patch wasn’t about speed. It was about alignment,” Moore said. “We sought a brand that shares our values, has deep local roots and resonates with our community,” qualities that the parent company of, for instance, Minnesota Life Insurance Company, clearly meets, he said.