Twins finally land sponsor for advertising patch on their uniforms: Securian Financial

What took so long for the Twins to tap into the sport’s new revenue stream? Safe to say, the Twins likely held out for a deal commensurate with their market size. Though the Twins and Securian did not reveal the terms of their agreement, other than it’s a multi-year partnership, the Padres, for instance, in a market marginally smaller than the Twin Cities’ 3.7 million people, are being paid a reported $10 million per season by Motorola to wear the smartphone maker’s logo on their sleeves.