Best — and most expensive — Target Field seats in for $5.25M upgrade

Up to $5.25 million in upgrades are coming to Target Field’s most premium seats after the Minnesota Ballpark Authority signed off Tuesday on a refresh to the Major League Baseball stadium.
Before the start of the 2026 season, the Champions Club — a 430-seat luxury section 50 feet behind home plate — will have new concessions equipment, furniture and floors. The more opened-up area will also create additional seating indoors, thanks in part to taxpayer dollars.
“One shortcoming we have in there is we don’t have enough space for everybody to sit and eat, particularly if there’s a rain delay or something like that,” said Matthew Hoy, senior operations advisor for the team. “This will help us expand out into some of the little nooks and crannies within the space to create additional seating.”
Financing for the project will come from the ballpark authority’s capital reserve fund, which Hennepin County and the Twins contribute to annually. It will be the first time money from the fund is going toward upgrades not immediately accessible to all guests, according to the team.
Champions Club tickets are “the best seats Target Field has to offer” for its 81 home games a season, per the Twins website. In addition to extra-wide, padded chairs, some of the amenities club-goers enjoy include fine dining, valet service, a private entrance, upscale bathrooms and views into the indoor batting cages.
Season tickets range from $22,842 for rows six through 12 to $33,238 in the front. A single game in the Champions Club can cost a couple hundred dollars. The average cost of a Twins ticket last season was under $35, per Statista.
Officials from the Twins and the authority said the 16-year-old Champions Club needs an overhaul to remain competitive with other luxury spaces in the market and across the league.
Since 2023, at least 11 other MLB clubs have completed upgrades to equivalent high-end spaces or have work planned for next offseason.