Minnesota high school spring sports will remain shut down through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota State High School League made the announcement shortly after Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday that Minnesota schools, which have been using distance learning for several weeks, will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.

The league began notifying member schools during the afternoon and said it would provide additional guidance from its board meeting on Friday.

“As a parent of a high school senior, I understand the tremendous impact of this pandemic,” board president Bonnie Spohn Schmaltz of Eden Valley-Watkins said in a statement. “As a speech coach, team members that I have coached since seventh grade won’t see their final season culminating with the opportunity at the state tournament, including my daughter. Knowing these costs, I’m proud of the sacrifices competitors and coaches throughout the state are making to keep others safe.”

Board member Troy Stein, Edina High School activities director, said sports and activities ‘‘provide students with a sense of accomplishment, purpose and belonging. They also provide the community an opportunity to gather and rally around their school. Without that, I think it is fair to say we all feel a sense of loss.”

League Executive Director Erich Martens said, “This difficult decision was one we had hoped we would not need to make.’’

On March 25, moments after Walz closed schools in favor of distance learning until May 4, the high school league moved quickly to extend its shutdown of spring sports for the same duration. These moves were designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week Wisconsin and Iowa announced school closures would remain in effect through the current academic year.

Walz had indicated all along the chance of reopening schools — and in turn resuming sports — was unlikely. But the decision wasn’t easy.

“To me, I say this as someone who has been around as a high school coach for all those years, this breaks my heart,” Walz, a former Mankato West assistant football coach, said earlier this week.

In the past three weeks the league has held video conference calls on Thursday and taken questions from the more than 200 participating school administrators and coaches about the fate of spring activities.

By shutting down spring sports Minnesota joined the majority of states that have already done so. On Wednesday morning, the National Federation of State High School Associations announced there were 36 high school state associations that had canceled spring sports.

Check back later for more on this story.