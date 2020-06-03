Major League Soccer players on Wednesday ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season that was suspended in March by the coronavirus pandemic after two weeks were played.

The vote, which began Tuesday and ended Wednesday morning, puts in motion plans to resume the season with a World Cup-style tournament in July and in which all 26 teams will be sequestered at an Orlando resort for four weeks or more. It also extends a labor agreeent that was agreed to in February — but not yet ratified — by a year, to 2025.

The agreement avoided a labor lockout that MLS threatened when it set a Tuesday deadline and then extended it until Wednesday.

The MLS Players Association said in news release announcing the ratification that it “provides players with certainty for the months ahead” and “allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love.”

Owners sought economic relief in a season shuttered after just two games.The players association on Sunday announced players had approved a package of economic concessions for the 2020 season that included modifications of the agreement reached in February. Included were salary reductions across the entire player pool, bonus reductions and the one-year extension of the agreement.

Owners pushed back and negotiations continued until agreement was reached Tuesday, leading to the players’ vote. The latest negotiations included changes accepted by the players to a clause that frees both parties from obligation in case of an extraordinary circumstance beyond either party’s control, such as a viral pandemic.

Minnesota United players didn’t participate in voluntary workouts Monday and Tuesday at their Blaine training facility while negotiations continued. They have been cleared now to begin small-group workouts — no more than six players together — after players worked out individually only for nearly three weeks.

The MLSPA release also addressed social unrest that started in Minneapolis and spread worldwide after the death of George Floyd after he was pinned to the pavement during his arrest.

“We recognize we are all moving forward — as players, as fans, as societies, as a world — into a future that looks much different than the one we envisioned a few months ago,” the statement said. “There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field. We are grieving, we are fed up, we expect change and we expect action. This change won’t come on the field, but it will come partly through the force and determination of all who seek justice and equality. We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy.

“We are committed as a group to doing all that we can — both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities — to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward.”