The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, scheduled for Aug. 14-16 at Brainerd International Raceway, have been postponed for pandemic-related reasons.

The National Hot Rod Association made the announcement Friday morning. The NHRA event in Denver Aug. 7-9 has also been postponed, but an event was added for Indianapolis that same weekend.

“We are disappointed that we have to postpone our event,” Kristi Copham, owner of Brainerd International Raceway, said in a news release, “but we hope that, by working closely with state and local authorities and NHRA, we can find a way to put on a Nationals race later this season, especially for our fans, who deserve to enjoy a great weekend of NHRA drag racing. We appreciate everyone’s patience — our fans, vendors, staff and race teams — as we try to work through the issues that would allow us to hold the event, and we’re continuing to work hard on it every day.”

Glen Cromwell, president of the NHRA, said his organization has “worked to create protocols for a responsible restart of the sport. We saw those protocols work at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals last weekend.”