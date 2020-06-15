The WNBA is back.

After players voted to accept a deal negotiated with the league, a 22-game season is set to start in late July — with all games played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., without fans in attendance. Players will report to the site next month for a training camp before starting the regular season.

The league announced those details and more in a news release Monday.

This year’s 36-game regular season was originally scheduled to open May 15 with a monthlong break during the season for the Olympic Games, which have been postponed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic. As had been reported before, the league has agreed to pay the players their full salaries for the season; players have already started receiving their salary.

Some details are yet to be finalized — most notably those around safety and testing for the virus.

“We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in the release.

The playoff format will be the same as it has been in recent seasons, with a single-elimination format until the postseason reaches the semifinals, with best-of-five series in both the semifinals and finals finishing up in October; last season the season ended with a Washington victory over Connecticut in Game 5 of the finals on Oct. 10.

“We are excited to learn more details on the footprint of the 2020 WNBA season and look forward to getting started,” Lynx head coach/general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a news release. “Though we will soon be starting the WNBA season, our team is committed to continuing the conversation around the racial injustice issues that permeate our society. It is important that we use our voices to amplify the inequities that black and brown people face every day and we will work tirelessly to address these issues, particularly, issues pertaining to police brutality, especially in Minneapolis.”

Reeve’s commitment to social justice issues was echoed by WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike.

“In our discussions with the league, we emphasized and they agreed that a strong commitment to a 2020 season will give the WNBA the chance to show the world that it’s taking the steps needed to secure our livelihood and well-being, while also providing the opportunity to amplify our collective voice,” Ogwumike said in a news release. “We have always been at the forefront of initiatives with strong support of #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName, the LGBTQ+ community, gun control, voting rights, #MeToo, mental health and the list goes on. This is not only necessary from a humanitarian perspective, but it may be one of the biggest opportunities that this league has and will ever have.”