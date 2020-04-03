The WNBA announced the regular season will not start, as previously scheduled, on May 15, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A start date – for training camps, preseason games and the regular-season opener – has not been set.

“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principal will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,’’ league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a news release.

The April 17 draft will go on as schedule, with a format that will not have fans, players or team staff gathered together. Using remote access technology for interviews, the draft will be carried on ESPN starting at 6 p.m.

Minnesota had been scheduled to open in Chicago May 15 and host Indiana in their home opener at Target Center May 17.

“The Lynx fully support the WNBA’s decision today to postpone the start of the upcoming WNBA season,’’ the Lynx announced in a release.“The safety of our fans, players and staff is one of the utmost importance. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the pandemic and we thank those who are working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus.’’

There is some wiggle room here. The league had been scheduled to go on break for nearly a month to accommodate the Olympics, which have been postponed to 2021. The WNBA has franchises in both Seattle and New York, two major hot spots for the virus.

One of the Seattle Storm’s home courts, the Angel of the Wings Arena, is being used as a virus isolation site. The Las Vegas casino where the Aces play is shut, as is the Connecticut Sun’s home arena.

The Lynx have the sixth and 16th overall selections in the April 17 draft.

The WNBA, which was set to begin its 24th season, is the longest running professional women's sports league.

Every other major sports league has been put on hold due to the virus.

“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans, and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines,” Engelbert said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.