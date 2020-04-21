The St. Paul Saints announced Tuesday that the American Association has postponed the start of its baseball season.

The league, consisting of 12 independent baseball franchises, had planned to begin play on May 19. Due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19, it’s now adjusted its schedule aiming to start in early July, remaining cognizant of federal and state laws and municipal health orders.

“We will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July,” league Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a news release.

The league is planning an 80-game schedule that will run through late September. The season normally concludes its regular season in early September.

For now, the Saints are still preparing to play a season, said Sean Aronson, the team’s director of media relations. “It’s like the old saying , hurry up and wait,” Aronson said. “We’ve got to be smart about it.”

The Saints are coming off a championship run in 2019, when they rallied from a 2-0 deficit and swept the Sioux City Explorers in three consecutive games in the finals.