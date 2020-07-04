It was not the start the St. Paul Saints wanted, but the defending American Association champions at least got a chance to play a game again.

The Saints lost to the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-4 on Opening Day of a coronavirus-delayed season at Sioux Falls Stadium before 1,522 fans — that’s about 500 fewer than the capacity, set at 50% of the available seats to encourage social distancing.

It was the first game by a professional sports team from Minnesota since March 11, when the Twins lost a spring training game to Atlanta. That was the day the pandemic was declared.

The Saints — after getting their championship rings the day before — trailed 3-0, tied the score in the fifth inning, but then fell behind again 5-3 before Sioux Falls eventually pulled away on four home runs. Saints starter Eddie Medina gave up three homers, tying a career high, and five runs (three earned) in five innings.

The Saints are using the Birdcage as their home field with their hub partner, the Canaries — at least early this season — until Gov. Tim Walz significantly relaxes attendance restrictions in Minnesota, now at 250 for outdoor events.

