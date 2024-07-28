Check back here each day till Aug. 11 to find out how the athletes with Minnesota ties did at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Saturday, July 27

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves, men's basketball: Canada opened its first Olympic tournament since 2000 with an 86-79 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. Alexander was 0-for-5 from the field in 12:33.

Sarah Bacon, Gophers, diving: A five-time national diving champion at the U, Bacon won the first medal for Team USA in Paris, taking silver in the women's synchronized 3-meter springboard event with Kassidy Cook.

Michael Boxall, Loons, men's soccer: The 35-year-old defender is in his third Olympics for New Zealand, which lost to the United States 4-1 in a group play match. New Zealand and the U.S. are tied with three points in Group A with one game to play.

Peter Durben, St. Paul, shooting: A St. Paul native and a 1992 Olympian in the 50-meter rifle event, Durben is the rifle coach of the U.S. shooting team, which finished 13th.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, men's basketball: He had seven points and three rebounds in 18 minutes for France in the host country's 78-66 victory over Brazil.

Joe Ingles, Timberwolves, men's basketball: The 36-year-old Ingles, who signed with the Wolves this month, played about two minutes and scored no points in Australia's 92-80 win over Spain.