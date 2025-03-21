With her comeback season almost finished, Lindsey Vonn already turning attention to 2026 Olympics

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Some nights, Lindsey Vonn drifts off to sleep by visualizing the downhill course at the upcoming Olympics in Italy.
That’s been the American ski racer’s drive, her reason behind this comeback at 40 and after a partial knee replacement. Everything she’s done this season — the races, the testing of her skis and boots, the physio — is designed with the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics in mind. After that, medal or no medal, she will retire again.
Although, there’s a provision in her plans — if she’s in contention for a downhill or super-G season-long title, Vonn will remain on the circuit.
‘‘This season is literally just a test run and a trial run to see what I can do,‘’ Vonn said in an interview with The Associated Press leading into the World Cup finals, where on Friday she turned in the 12th-fastest time during a downhill training session on the new course at Sun Valley. ‘’Just try to get the kinks worked out so that next year will be hopefully more like it used to be and more of a routine.‘’
When Vonn came out of retirement after nearly six years away from World Cup racing, Cortina was firmly on her mind. It’s a venue where she’s always found speed and success, as evidenced by her six World Cup downhill wins and six more in the super-G.
‘‘These Olympics, it’s all I really wanted to do,‘’ said Vonn, who has 82 career World Cup wins to go with three Olympic medals, including downhill gold from the 2010 Vancouver Games. ‘’Cortina is one of my favorite places, so that’s the carrot that was dangling in front of me.
“As soon as that’s gone, then I can go back to skiing some powder and playing tennis and living the life that I’ve been living for the last six years.‘’
Before receiving her titanium knee a year ago in April, an ice pack was her constant companion. She carried it everywhere to sooth the ever-aching pain.