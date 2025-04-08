Review: Jack White blows ‘em away once again in first of two St. Paul ‘No Name’ shows

Even those trippy-dippy tunes, though, felt as heavy and fervent as the more fast and furious stuff. So did the drawn-out epic “Broken Boy Soldier” by one of White’s side bands, the Raconteurs, whose drummer Patrick Keeler tightly steers this current lineup and keeps it from going off course — which it threatened to do late in the set with a mash-up of a Soledad Brothers song, “Goin’ Back to Memphis,” with a snippet of Mazzy Star’s “Ghost Highway.”