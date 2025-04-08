Review: Jack White blows ‘em away once again in first of two St. Paul ‘No Name’ shows

Oops, he did it again. Destroyed the place.
After putting on one of the most electrifying and maniacally rocking performances in recent history at First Avenue last fall, Jack White returned to the Twin Cities on Monday to settle any doubts about that prior show. Was it maybe just a fluke? Were the rave reports possibly inflated by the fact that it was such a hard-to-get ticket in a venue much smaller than his usual locations?
Nope. The former White Stripes frontman put on just as intense, inspired, intoxicating and at times insane performance Monday night at the Palace Theatre. He’ll probably do it again Tuesday night, too.
Still on the small end of White’s venue scale — he sold out the thrice-bigger Armory his three previous times in town — the First Ave-run Palace landed a two-nighter from the newly eligible Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee just seven months after his last local gig.
There’s probably an easy explanation for why, one that must have been obvious to all of Monday night’s 2,500 attendees: He’s having a ton of fun with his current band and their minimalistic, bombastic approach.
It took all of five seconds for the Detroit rocker, 49, and his three-man ensemble to burst into a noisy intro interlude after hustling onto the Palace stage Monday. They didn’t waste another second for the next 85 minutes.
That opening blast gave way to “Old Scratch Blues” and “That’s How I’m Feeling,” two of the hardest-cranking songs from White’s latest and best solo album, “No Name.” It’s hard to remember the last time two new songs by a veteran artist generated this much excitement and mayhem in the audience.
Without any stopping or tuning or adjusting his tight leather jacket, White then launched straight into the first of eight White Stripes songs in Monday’s setlist — starting with the hard-stomping 2007 oddity “Icky Thump,” whose title was co-opted into political T-shirts worn by a few fans at Monday’s show (changed to “Icky Trump”).