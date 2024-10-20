The Vikings are back at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since Sept. 22, and they’re once again facing a team that made a playoff run in 2023. This time, they’re doing so with big stakes in the NFC North. There are two teams in the NFC with fewer than two losses through six weeks: the 5-0 Vikings and the 4-1 Lions, who sit a game behind Minnesota in the division. In addition to fighting for the lead in what currently looks like the NFL’s toughest division, the Vikings and Lions are battling for the No. 1 spot in the NFC. The Vikings have lost four of their past five to the Lions.