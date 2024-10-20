This is the live report of the Vikings’ home game Sunday against the Detroit Lions (noon, FOX). Check back here often for updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium:
Live: Vikings lead Lions 7-0 in matchup of NFC’s two best teams
The 5-0 Vikings and the 4-1 Lions square off for first place in both the division and the conference at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
12:10 p.m.: Lions take a risk, Vikings capitalize
Aaron Jones spent his bye week in Eagan, rehabbing his right hamstring with everything from acupuncture to laser treatment and time in a hyperbaric chamber. The Vikings decided late in the week he was healthy enough to play against the Lions because of all the work he did. On the Vikings’ first drive, they went to Jones right away, and it paid off.
The running back raced 33 yards for a touchdown, untouched off the left side of the line, to put the Vikings up 7-0 after they snuffed out a fake punt to start the drive with a short field. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels talked this week about being ready for the Lions’ frequent punt fakes; Brian Asamoah stopped Jalen Reeves-Maybin on the handoff after the Lions decided to go for it on fourth-and-7.
The Vikings had put Detroit in dire straits with an Andrew Van Ginkel sack that followed a Lions holding penalty, and the Lions picked up 19 yards on third-and-26, but coach Dan Campbell decided on the fake punt even though the Lions would need it to pick up 7 yards. It turned into an early momentum boost for the Vikings, as Jones jumped into the U.S. Bank Stadium stands (a Bank Vault, instead of a Lambeau Leap), after gaining another lead for a team that’s rarely trailed this season.
11:50 a.m.: What would a win mean for the Vikings?
Would a win over the defending NFC North champions silence the Vikings’ remaining doubters? Michael Rand wondered that this week.
La Velle E. Neal III wrote that the two-games-in-five-days stretch is a chance for the Vikings to mark themselves as a legit NFC force.
11:15 a.m.: Vikings-Lions predictions
The Vikings are back at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since Sept. 22, and they’re once again facing a team that made a playoff run in 2023. This time, they’re doing so with big stakes in the NFC North. There are two teams in the NFC with fewer than two losses through six weeks: the 5-0 Vikings and the 4-1 Lions, who sit a game behind Minnesota in the division. In addition to fighting for the lead in what currently looks like the NFL’s toughest division, the Vikings and Lions are battling for the No. 1 spot in the NFC. The Vikings have lost four of their past five to the Lions.
11:00 a.m.: Vikings-Lions inactives
The Vikings will have three players available — running back Aaron Jones, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and edge rusher Patrick Jones II — who were listed questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions.
It’s unclear whether Jones, who has 517 yards from scrimmage in five games, will keep the same workhorse role while returning from a hamstring injury suffered during pregame warmups of the Oct. 6 win against the Jets. Jones had two limited practices this week after sitting out the only padded session on Wednesday.
Jones has amassed more than 60% of the backfield touches through five games despite missing three quarters of the Jets game. One sign that he’ll be just fine vs. the Lions: the Vikings deactivated running back Myles Gaskin, whom the team promoted last week after Jones’ injury.
The Vikings will roll with Ty Chandler and Cam Akers, who was reacquired via trade this week, behind Jones.
The availabilities of two injured defenders, Phillips and Patrick Jones II, are welcomed for a Vikings defense that will be without its leading tackler, Blake Cashman, due to turf toe. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is expected to step into a bigger role, but safety Josh Metellus and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel are among others capable of aligning at inside linebacker. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is expected to wear Cashman’s in-helmet speaker (or the “green dot” helmet) and relay defensive play calls.
Cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) did not practice this week and was ruled out on Friday. Receiver Trent Sherfield replaced Evans as a gunner in punt coverage during the Jets game, and will presumably stay in that role against the Lions.
Detroit will be without two starters in the trenches: Kevin Zeitler, the right guard, and leading pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to a broken leg suffered last week against the Cowboys.
Lions starting cornerback Carlton Davis III (quad) is active and will play after being listed questionable. ― ANDREW KRAMMER
