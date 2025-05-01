Review: ‘Rust’ is a serviceable Western, haunted throughout by its tragic offscreen history

Surely, bringing an audience to tears with a poignant ending is something every filmmaker dreams of.
And yet the moment that inspires a genuine, unambiguous tear in ‘‘Rust’’ is born of a true nightmare.
‘‘...for Halyna,’’ the screen reads as the film comes to a close. Halyna Hutchins’ name also appears in Ukrainian. And we’re given a favored quote from the late cinematographer: ‘‘What can we do to make this better?’’
Just as there’s no way to make this film’s offscreen history any better, there’s no way to write a normal review of a movie that is anything but. ‘‘Rust’’ has inevitably and inexorably become synonymous with tragedy: Hutchins’ shocking death during an on-set rehearsal, when producer-star Alec Baldwin pointed a pistol at her that somehow contained a live round. It discharged, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
An involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin was dismissed. The movie’s weapons supervisor is serving an 18-month prison sentence. And eventually, the film was finished, with Souza returning and cinematographer Bianca Cline replacing Hutchins.
Souza said at the film’s premiere in Poland that the family wanted Hutchins’ work to be seen. The movie’s terse publicity materials note that the original producers will not gain financially from it, and that although terms of a settlement were sealed, ‘‘it has been confirmed that (husband Matthew) Hutchins and son Andros will receive profits from the film.’’
In any case, the movie is here. It is not, as many surely expect, a uniformly shoddy effort. The plot is basic and the dialogue merely serviceable, but there are lovely scenery shots throughout, the vastness, gentle light and deep colors of the American West illustrated carefully and evocatively by Hutchins’ — and Cline’s — camera work. Yes, the cinematography is what stands out here.
There are also several compelling performances, though Baldwin’s somewhat halting, somber turn is not among them.