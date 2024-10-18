Vikings

NFC North Week 7 picks: Will the Lions’ Jameson Williams add to the Vikings’ 2022 draft regrets?

Electric receiver Jameson Williams, drafted by Detroit with a pick acquired from the Vikings, is finally healthy and has become a vital part of the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 18, 2024 at 4:28PM
Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates one of his three touchdowns this season. The healthiest he’s been as a pro, Williams already has career highs in yards (365) and touchdowns (three). (Jerome Miron/The Associated Press)

Did you know?

In Detroit, Jameson Williams is the gift from Minnesota that keeps on giving. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has enjoyed some well-deserved kudos for the Vikings’ 5-0 start. But, just for kicks, let’s do our part in keeping him grounded a touch by mentioning the electric Williams and how much he means to Jared Goff and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense (30.2 points per game). Acquired with the 12th overall pick that Detroit (4-1) swiped from K.O.M. in 2022, Williams ranks second in the league in average yards per catch (22.8) and has touchdowns of 70, 52 and 37 yards. The healthiest he’s been as a pro, Williams already has career highs in yards (365) and touchdowns (three). He has nine touchdowns in 26 NFL games, including playoffs.

In Chicago, the 4-2 Bears’ competition up to their bye week has been laughable. They’ve beaten four teams with a combined 4-18 record. But don’t over-poo-poo what rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is doing. Two weeks ago, he posted a 126.2 passer rating against Carolina. Last week, he had a 124.2 passer rating in a win over Jacksonville. Those are the two highest passer ratings by a Bears rookie quarterback since at least 1970.

In Green Bay, the Packers (4-2) are last in the NFC North, but, hey, that’s not too shabby right now. The NFC North became the first division since the 2002 realignment to have all four teams reach at least four wins through six weeks. The Packers also have posted 55 explosive plays (16 or more yards on passes; 12 or more yards on runs), their highest total through six games in the past 25 seasons. That ranks second in the league behind only Baltimore (59). Houston (54), Tampa Bay (50), Detroit (48) and Indianapolis (48) round out the top five.

Week 7 schedule | NFL standings

The picks

Lions (+1½) at Vikings

Sunday, noon

All new cornerbacks and no Nick Mullens and his six INTs should be the difference between two close season-crushing losses at the end of last season and a one-score season-soaring 6-0 start to this season. Vikings 31, Lions 28

Texans (-3) at Packers

Sunday, noon

The last-place team in the NFC North uses home-field advantage, a well-balanced offense and a takeaway-crazed defense to beat the first-place team in the AFC South. Packers 24, Texans 19

Season results

Record/vs. spread: 14-7/15-6.

Vikings pick/vs. spread: 2-3/2-3.

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

NFC North Week 7 picks: Will Lions’ Williams add to Vikings’ 2022 draft regrets?

card image

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds receiver Jameson Williams primed to torment the Vikings and a last-place Packers team sitting pretty.

Sports

RandBall: Lions game is chance for Vikings to silence remaining doubters

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image
Vikings

This Vikings defense the Lions will face? ‘Night and day’ different.

The Vikings defense stops Lions quarterback Jared Goff on a fourth and 1 in the first quarter Sunday in Detroit.