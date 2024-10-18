— In Detroit, Jameson Williams is the gift from Minnesota that keeps on giving. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has enjoyed some well-deserved kudos for the Vikings’ 5-0 start. But, just for kicks, let’s do our part in keeping him grounded a touch by mentioning the electric Williams and how much he means to Jared Goff and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense (30.2 points per game). Acquired with the 12th overall pick that Detroit (4-1) swiped from K.O.M. in 2022, Williams ranks second in the league in average yards per catch (22.8) and has touchdowns of 70, 52 and 37 yards. The healthiest he’s been as a pro, Williams already has career highs in yards (365) and touchdowns (three). He has nine touchdowns in 26 NFL games, including playoffs.