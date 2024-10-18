NFC North Week 7 picks: Will the Lions’ Jameson Williams add to the Vikings’ 2022 draft regrets?
Electric receiver Jameson Williams, drafted by Detroit with a pick acquired from the Vikings, is finally healthy and has become a vital part of the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.
— In Detroit, Jameson Williams is the gift from Minnesota that keeps on giving. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has enjoyed some well-deserved kudos for the Vikings’ 5-0 start. But, just for kicks, let’s do our part in keeping him grounded a touch by mentioning the electric Williams and how much he means to Jared Goff and the NFL’s highest-scoring offense (30.2 points per game). Acquired with the 12th overall pick that Detroit (4-1) swiped from K.O.M. in 2022, Williams ranks second in the league in average yards per catch (22.8) and has touchdowns of 70, 52 and 37 yards. The healthiest he’s been as a pro, Williams already has career highs in yards (365) and touchdowns (three). He has nine touchdowns in 26 NFL games, including playoffs.
— In Chicago, the 4-2 Bears’ competition up to their bye week has been laughable. They’ve beaten four teams with a combined 4-18 record. But don’t over-poo-poo what rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is doing. Two weeks ago, he posted a 126.2 passer rating against Carolina. Last week, he had a 124.2 passer rating in a win over Jacksonville. Those are the two highest passer ratings by a Bears rookie quarterback since at least 1970.
— In Green Bay, the Packers (4-2) are last in the NFC North, but, hey, that’s not too shabby right now. The NFC North became the first division since the 2002 realignment to have all four teams reach at least four wins through six weeks. The Packers also have posted 55 explosive plays (16 or more yards on passes; 12 or more yards on runs), their highest total through six games in the past 25 seasons. That ranks second in the league behind only Baltimore (59). Houston (54), Tampa Bay (50), Detroit (48) and Indianapolis (48) round out the top five.
The picks
Lions (+1½) at Vikings
Sunday, noon
All new cornerbacks and no Nick Mullens and his six INTs should be the difference between two close season-crushing losses at the end of last season and a one-score season-soaring 6-0 start to this season. Vikings 31, Lions 28
Texans (-3) at Packers
Sunday, noon
The last-place team in the NFC North uses home-field advantage, a well-balanced offense and a takeaway-crazed defense to beat the first-place team in the AFC South. Packers 24, Texans 19
Season results
Record/vs. spread: 14-7/15-6.
Vikings pick/vs. spread: 2-3/2-3.
