The Vikings will have three players available — running back Aaron Jones, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and edge rusher Patrick Jones II — who were listed questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions.
Inactives: Vikings’ Aaron Jones, Harrison Phillips and Patrick Jones will play vs. the Lions
It’s unclear whether running back Aaron Jones will keep his workhorse role on Sunday while returning from a hamstring injury suffered Oct. 6 against the Jets. The Vikings acquired Cam Akers earlier this week.
It’s unclear whether Jones, who has 517 yards from scrimmage in five games, will keep the same workhorse role while returning from a hamstring injury suffered during pregame warmups of the Oct. 6 win against the Jets. Jones had two limited practices this week after sitting out the only padded session on Wednesday.
Jones has amassed more than 60% of the backfield touches through five games despite missing three quarters of the Jets game. One sign that he’ll be just fine vs. the Lions: the Vikings deactivated running back Myles Gaskin, whom the team promoted last week after Jones’ injury.
The Vikings will roll with Ty Chandler and Cam Akers, who was reacquired via trade this week, behind Jones.
The two injured defenders, Phillips and Jones, practiced fully on Friday. Their availabilities are welcomed for a Vikings defense that will be without its leading tackler, Blake Cashman, due to turf toe. Cashman played through the issue against the Jets, but sources told the Star Tribune this week that the team is also considering holding him out of the next game on Thursday night against the Rams.
Many hands could help replace Cashman. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is expected to step into a bigger role, but safety Josh Metellus and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel are among others capable of aligning at inside linebacker. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is expected to wear Cashman’s in-helmet speaker (or the “green dot” helmet) and relay defensive play calls.
The Vikings still elevated two defensive linemen, Bo Richter and Jalen Redmond, from the practice squad for depth in this game.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson and guard Dalton Risner were ruled out on Saturday; both remain on injured lists. Tight end Robert Tonyan was re-signed to the active roster and receiver Trishton Jackson was waived. Jackson is expected to re-sign with the practice squad.
Hockenson, who returned to practice Oct. 4, has a chance to make his season debut on Thursday against the Rams.
Risner returned to practice on Monday and could re-enter the starting lineup, potentially replacing struggling right guard Ed Ingram. Head coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged on Friday that the coaching staff is considering an O-line change, but they’ll stick with Ingram against the Lions.
Cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) did not practice this week and was ruled out on Friday. Receiver Trent Sherfield replaced Evans as a gunner in punt coverage during the Jets game, and will presumably stay in that role against the Lions.
Detroit will be without two starters in the trenches: Kevin Zeitler, the right guard, and leading pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to a broken leg suffered last week against the Cowboys.
Lions starting cornerback Carlton Davis III (quad) is active and will play after being listed questionable.
Vikings’ inactives: Cashman (toe), Evans (hip), Gaskin, CB Dwight McGlothern, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez and OT Walter Rouse
Lions’ inactives: Zeitler (groin), S Loren Strickland, DL Isaiah Thomas, TE Parker Hesse, OL Giovanni Manu and WR Isaiah Williams
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refines offense ahead of first game against old friend Sean McVay
O’Connell was an assistant coach for the Rams and McVay, and the teams will meet Thursday night with little prep time.